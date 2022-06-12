Medford's Straight River Days is back with a bang.
The 52nd annual festival next weekend includes a parade, scavenger hunt, bean bag tournament and many more events.
Straight River Days began in 1970 and has evolved into a celebration of the town's land and people with an estimated 500-800 attendees. Originally, the festival was going to be called Gravel Days to pay homage to the community's new gravel pit, but after some discussion, the founders decided to name the festival after the river that runs through the small town.
Medford Mayor Danny Thomas said he is looking forward to the event and the chance to see people celebrating.
“It’s good for the community,” he said. “It brings the community together.”
The events begin Thursday evening with an opening ceremony at the Veterans Memorial. After a flag raising by the Owatonna Color Guard, there will be food and live music to accompany the crowning of Miss Medford.
The most popular attraction is the Straight River Days Parade Friday. The parade will make a loop around the downtown area. The detailed route can be found on the Straight River Days Facebook page.
Following the parade is a party in the park, which will also include food and live music. Godfather's Pizza, Uncle B's Last Chance BBQ, El Jefe Mexican and Auntie L's will all have food stands/trucks during the park party.
Saturday is the most eventful for the festival. There are many activities available for all age groups, including a car show, a bean bag toss and a pool party.
The adult bean bag tournament has gained a lot of attention and garnered approximately 40 teams. Since the tournament is limited to those 18 and older, the Civic Club decided to also form a tournament for youth ages 14-17.
Another new attraction this year is a visit by the 2U Entertainment bus. 2U Entertainment is a traveling video game arcade with over 100 games and all the mainstream consoles.
Medford Civic Club President Erin Sammon said she hopes these new activities will open the event up for the age groups they've historically missed out on.
Saturday will also be the day when many of the clues for the scavenger hunt are revealed. Reveal details are also available on the Straight River Days website.
The scavenger hunt will lead the winner to a medallion, which can be redeemed for a prize. Other than the clues, the only hint and rule for the scavenger hunt are that the medallion is located somewhere within the city limits and on public property.
The duck pluck is a unique way of drawing winners for the raffle. When you buy a ticket online, you receive a number that corresponds to the number on a rubber duck. The hundreds of ducks are then thrown into a pool.
One of the Civic Club members jumps from the diving board, making a huge splash and sending the ducks flying. He then walks around in the pool with his eyes closed and picks out the first 10 ducks he can find. The ducks that are plucked are redeemable for cash prizes. Information for buying a duck is available online.
Sammon and the other members of the Civic Club look forward to the event and share a passion for the town.
"We do it, because we love Medford," she said.
Sammon expressed her gratitude for the other Civic Club members and their hard work on the festival.
“It wouldn’t be possible without my team,” she said. "I'm very fortunate to have such a great team around me."