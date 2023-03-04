With materials ranging from shredded money to paint collected off the railing of a corvette factory, Jeff Hansen makes one-of-a-kind pens, ice fishing rods and other items with handles.
The Medford artist’s favorite material is rare types of wood. So when he saw the Farmer Seed and Nursery Seed building demolished, he simply had to have some of its more than century-old timbers.
Luckily a former co-worker at the Malt-O-Meal plant in Northfield had connections with the demolition crew. Brian Schmidt acquired for Hansen some pine from a staircase beam and shared a photo of the now-gone historic building in Faribault.
Hansen is using the wood, photograph and acrylic to make pens that pay homage to the building and giving 25% of the proceeds to the Rice County Historical Society.
The pens are selling for $90 at the Historical Society Museum. The first four quickly sold out. Hansen is taking a weekend off with the family before starting work on his second batch.
Each of his pieces take several hours to make. The pine on the lower section of the Farmer Seed pens is carefully turned on a lathe and a finish to highlight its grain is applied. The photograph is printed on special paper, sprayed with a protective coating, cast in clear resin, then the resin is turned on the lathe.
The materials aren’t as expensive as some of his materials, keeping the cost of his Farmer Seed pens to under three figures.
His pens have sold for as much as $500, he said. That top seller featured a real rare watch face. It sold on eBay in 10 minutes. Watch-themed pens have become a specialty and have proved popular with watch collectors. He gets slightly imperfect watch faces from someone who collects rejects from manufacturers and applies them to a pen, as well as smaller watch parts.
Hansen’s father, who lives in Ohio, is a pen maker and woodworker, and taught him the craft.
“It just took off from there,” Hansen said.
He buys much of his unusual materials online, such as shredded money that has been decommissioned by the U.S. Department of registry and chunks of layers upon layers of dried paint collected from automotive factories.
His favorite scores are repurposing rare old wood items he finds at antique stores, such as the bookends made from maple burl he recently found for a fraction of the price it would have cost him to buy the raw wood.
“I like to use burl,” he said. “It’s what grows out the side of the tree. That’s how you get this wild figure in it.”
There is some unpredictability in how each piece will turn out.
“When you turn stuff you never know what you’re going to get,” Hansen said.
While pens are most popular, Hansen also makes ice fishing rods, bottle stoppers, pizza cutters, scoops and other items with one-of-a-kind handles.
He sells his works of usable art mostly at sporting shows and on his Facebook page, which can be found by searching “Hanny’s Custom Pens.”
Hansen also takes custom orders, including items with photographs or materials that are special to the buyer.
This week he made a pen for someone to give to his sister who is fighting cancer. The buyer was so excited to get it he drove two hours instead of waiting for it to be mailed.
“He had tears in his eyes.” Hansen said of when he presented the pen. “He was really moved.”