Medford man dies in Highway 60 crash Kristine Goodrich Kristine Goodrich Author email May 19, 2022 May 19, 2022 Updated 27 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Medford man was killed in a crash on Highway 60 near Elysian Wednesday morning. Two others were injured.An eastbound car and a westbound SUV collided around 7:20 a.m. on the two-lane highway west of Elysian, according to the State Patrol.Jared Joseph Jones, 49, of Medford, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.David Lee St. Martin, 24, of Faribault, was a passenger in Jones’ car. He was taken to the hospital in Mankato with non-life-threatening injuries.Kelsie Erlene Quale, 26, of Waterville, was driving the SUV. She was airlifted to the Mayo Clinic Health System in Rochester with non-life-threatening injuries. An infant in the SUV was not injured.Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the State Patrol report. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Suv Transports Highway Seat Belt Crash Medford Kelsie Erlene Quale Jared Joseph Jones Car Kristine Goodrich Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Tow truck operators injured in hit and run Man sentenced to prison in racketeering case Blue Collar Festival should stay downtown Faribault neighbors charged after dispute over fire Film's claim of 2K ballot ‘mules' has gaping holes Upcoming Events May 19 AAUW Book Sale Thu, May 19, 2022 May 19 Specialty Burger Night Thu, May 19, 2022 May 19 Community Dinner Thu, May 19, 2022 May 19 Weekly Supper Specials Thu, May 19, 2022 May 19 Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo Thu, May 19, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices