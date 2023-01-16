Faribault High School will become a mattress store Saturday.
The school's music department is trying out an unusual fundraiser. The Faribault High School Music Department hopes to raise $10,000 by participating in a mattress fundraiser that supplies Minnesota school departments and programs with funds to supplement their budgets.
Like a retail store, Customer Fundraising Solutions sets up floor model displays and sells mattresses to customers at retail price or lower. Mattresses and accessories are delivered to customers' homes about two weeks later.
This Saturday, CFS will have 35 floor models available in all sizes and custom sizes. Massage chairs, foundations, sheets, and pillows will also be available for purchase.
"We have the same relationships with manufacturers that retail stores do," said Missy Yelton, Custom Fundraising Solutions' co-owner. "
The company was founded in 2005 and has since helped over 3,000 schools and groups nationwide raise over $50 million.
On average, these fundraisers accumulate $5,000 to $10,000. The funds go toward needs ranging from uniforms and instruments to field trips.
While Custom Fundraising Solutions has found a niche fundraising for school music programs, it also does fundraising for other school clubs and athletic teams. Ninety-eight percent of its fundraisers are for schools.
Because sales fluctuate with each fundraiser, it is difficult to pinpoint a specific percentage that will allotted to the Faribault High School Music Department. Generally, 40-60% of total sales are donated to the schools, according to Yelton.
School staff and faculty, veterans and civil servants are eligible for a 10% discount on products.
"We're really excited to work with Faribault," Yelton said.