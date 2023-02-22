Session Preview

Marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

 Jim Mone

As a sprawling bill to legalize recreational marijuana smoothly works its way through dozens of committees, Minnesota appears set to embrace a controversial reform with growing popular support and wide ranging impacts.


Andrew Deziel is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments