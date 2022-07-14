A man allegedly pointed a gun at two passersby in downtown Faribault, then pointed a gun at police officers during a standoff at a nearby apartment.
Juan Jose Zamarripa Almeda, 39, was taken into custody by SWAT officers around 4 a.m.
The incident started around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Faribault Police Department. Two men reported they were walking in the 400 block of Central Avenue and were confronted by a man who was yelling and swearing. He reportedly pulled out a handgun and pointed it at them.
The man went into a nearby building with apartments. Responding police and sheriff officers could hear a man yelling inside. He came to the building entrance with a baseball bat and continued to swear before going back into an apartment. Officers recognized the man as Zamarripa Almeda.
Members of the South Metro SWAT came and attempted to negotiate for several hours.
At one point officers heard Zamarripa Almeda yell “shoot me” followed by a window breaking. Zamarripa Almeda then allegedly pointed a handgun at officers through the window. The officers retreated behind cover.
SWAT officers eventually deployed pepper balls into the apartment. Zamarripa Almeda came out and dropped his gun. But he continued to yell at officers to shoot him and refused to comply, according to the police department press release.
When Zamarripa Almeda walked back toward his gun, officers shot him with less-lethal munitions.
Zamarripa Almeda was evaluated at Allina Health Faribault Medical Center before he was booked into the Rice County Jail. Charges are pending.
Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin said in a statement he is ““extremely proud of how officers responded while facing imminent danger.”
“The restraint displayed by officers and repeated attempts to de-escalate an armed and agitated individual are reflective of their sound tactics and training,” Sherwin said. “I am also very appreciative of the assistance from our partner agencies and quick response from South Metro SWAT to bring this incident to a safe conclusion.”
In Minneapolis, another standoff overnight ended with a man being fatally shot by police. The suspect in that incident reportedly fired shots into a residence and at police, according to Minnesota Public Radio News.
