A Faribault man who allegedly repeatedly punched a man in a road rage incident last month is now charged with murder.
Larry Myers, 79, of Faribault, died Wednesday from injuries sustained in the June 27 incident on Cannon City Boulevard near 154th Street E. between Faribault and Northfield.
Leslie Shawn Sanders, 52, was initially charged with first-degree assault. A second-degree murder without intent charge was changed Thursday to murder.
Multiple witnesses reported seeing Sanders repeatedly punch Myers, according to court documents. Myers was taken to Northfield Hospital with multiple facial fractures. He later was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center with a suspected brain bleed.
Meyers was removed from life support and died Wednesday evening, according to a Rice County news release.
Sanders, who was out on bail, was arrested again Thursday afternoon.
“The significant injury and now death caused by this assault indicates Mr. Sanders is clearly a risk to public safety, and the current conditions of release need to be reconsidered,” County Attorney John Fossum said in a statement.
