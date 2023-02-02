...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chill values as low
as 20 to 35 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
A young man is now charged with murder in the July overdose death of a Northfield teenager.
Chalin Riley Marcum, 21, was charged with third-degree murder Thursday in Rice County District Court.
Marcum is suspected of supplying the fentanyl powder that killed Josiah Richard Schirmer, 19, the charges allege.
Marcum was in jail on a restraining order violation and in recorded calls from jail he asked Schirmer to retrieve items from his vehicle. He told Schirmer he could have one of the “white baggies,” according to a court complaint.
Two days later, Schirmer was found dead from an overdose.
Marcum is back in the Rice County Jail pending a bail hearing. He also is charged with drug crimes.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.