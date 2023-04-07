A man from rural Rice County with multiple prior assault convictions is facing new charges after he went to police to report a woman had assaulted him. The Faribault woman then claimed she had been assaulted.
Victor Alan Van, 36, was charged with two felony counts of domestic assault this week in Rice County District Court. The woman has not been charged.
Van went to the Faribault Police Department on March 27 and reported a woman he knows assaulted him with a baseball bat the night before during an argument in her Faribault residence. Van had some swelling on an arm where he reportedly was struck, according to a court complaint.
Van showed an officer a text exchange after the argument in which he said he was going to the police station. The woman responded that she would tell police he had strangled her, the charges say. When asked about the strangulation claim, Van reportedly responded, “That’s when I tried to take the bat way from her.”
The woman came to the police station later that day and alleged the confrontation started when Van choked her and she could not breathe.
The woman reportedly admitted she later hit Van with a metal bat. She said he then pushed her to the ground and they struggled with the bat.
As he was leaving he allegedly grabbed her by the neck again. The police officer observed some minor redness on her neck, according to the complaint.
Van was issued a summons to make a first court appearance on May 3.
He has prior felony convictions for assault, domestic assault, theft, stalking and violating a no contact order.