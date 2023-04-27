A man fought with a state trooper in Faribault before leading him on a chase up Interstate 35 that reached up to 125 mph, charges say. The fleeing man allegedly crashed and tried to run away with bags containing a gun and marijuana products.
Eric Keith Livingston, 25, of St. Paul, was charged Thursday in Rice County District Court with felonies for fleeing police and illegal gun possession, and with gross misdemeanors for assaulting a police officer and drug possession.
The trooper pulled over a vehicle with no front license plate on the northbound freeway near Highway 21. The trooper smelled marijuana and had Livingston get out of the vehicle, according to a court complaint.
Livingston allegedly pushed the trooper, grabbed the trooper’s arm and tried to take his driver’s license back from the trooper. During the struggle the trooper was pushed out toward traffic and he worried he was going to be struck, the charges say.
Livingston allegedly pushed his way back to his vehicle while the trooper twice deployed his Taser. Livingston got back into his vehicle and sped off. The trooper followed, going 90 to 125 mph. Livingston reportedly weaved around traffic, including going partially into a ditch.
In Lakeville Livingston allegedly exited the freeway and crashed into a fence. He got out and ran with multiple bags in his arms, the charges say. The trooper caught up to him and tackled him.
In the bags there allegedly was a handgun, ammunition magazines, marijuana, THC gummies, THC vape cartridges and drug paraphernalia. In the vehicle more marijuana and THC products allegedly were found, along with synthetic urine.
Livingston was taken to the Rice County Jail and bail was set Thursday at at least $50,000.