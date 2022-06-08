A Waterville man has developed a habit of stealing from people he knows in Faribault, charges say.
Riley Allen Kryzer, 25, was charged with felonies in three separate cases Wednesday in Rice County District Court.
In December, Kryzer allegedly stole a friend’s wallet and video gaming console. The owner of the items reported Kryzer gave him a ride to a mutual friend’s house in Faribault where they planned to play video games. When they arrived, and the passenger got out, Kryzer reportedly sped away with the wallet and the PlayStation 5 in a bag still in the backseat.
The complainant said Kryzer then blocked his number and blocked him from contacting him on social media, according to a court complaint.
On March 5 another man acquainted with Kryzer reportedly asked Kryzer to drive his truck to a relative’s house after the man was arrested on a warrant in Faribault. The man was released from jail on March 15 and discovered his truck was not where he’d asked Kryzer to leave it.
Kryer ignored several text messages inquiring about the truck’s whereabouts, according to the court complaint in that case. When the truck’s owner threatened to call police, Kryer finally responded and claimed the truck has run out of gas so he left it outside a Faribault restaurant.
When the owner found the truck outside the restaurant it was missing its radio, and the custom rims and new tires had been replaced with older rims and tires, the charges allege.
When questioned by a Faribault police officer, Kryzer claimed he was in the process of buying the truck from the complainant. He then refused to answer any more questions.
On March 10 another male acquaintance reported Kryzer went into his Faribault residence without permission and stole items.
The complainant said Kryzer was outside his residence when he returned home. When the resident went inside he discovered a winch and chain and a chainsaw were missing. Another occupant of the residence reported he saw Kryzer inside the house and asked him to leave.
Later that morning an officer found Kryzer in the truck that he reportedly had been instructed to leave with its owner’s relative. A winch was visible in the passenger seat, court documents say. Kryzer claimed he was fixing the winch for a friend.
Kryzer is facing felony theft charges in the first two cases. He’s charged with felony burglary and gross misdemeanor theft in the third case.
He has been summoned to make first court appearances on June 22.