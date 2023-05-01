...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND
EVENING ACROSS CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA...
.Strong northwest winds with gusts of 35 mph are expected again
Tuesday with humidities dropping to between 15 and 25 percent.
Some humidities in the lower teens are possible. Critical fire
weather conditions are becoming increasingly likely and any fires
that form will have the ability to spread quickly.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR CENTRAL AND
SOUTHERN MINNESOTA...
The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued
a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon
through Tuesday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...All of central and south central Minnesota.
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. Even lower humidities are possible.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Weather Alert
...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS MONDAY AND TUESDAY FOR
PORTIONS OF WESTERN, CENTRAL, AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA..
Dry conditions and strong north-northwesterly winds will lead to
near critical fire weather conditions this afternoon through
evening and again on Tuesday. North-northwesterly winds of 20 to
30 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph are forecast this afternoon and
evening with minimum relative humidity values of 25 to 30
percent. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid spread
of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger before
burning.
Tuesday will feature even lower humidity values across most of
Minnesota. Northerly winds will still be gusty, although a bit
lower than Monday.
For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, see
www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html.
text
spotlight
Man charged for allegedly tricking local woman into mailing $18,000
A Faribault police detective reminds people to be wary of phone callers demanding money after a California man allegedly was caught trying to collect a package containing $9,000 in cash in Faribault. That was half the money a local woman reportedly mailed after believing a caller’s claim that she needed to return money that had been wrongfully deposited into her bank account.
Kuel Hsien Lin, 56, of Chino Hills, California, was arrested at The UPS Store in Faribault last Tuesday. He is now charged in Rice County District Court with felony theft by swindle and misdemeanor identity theft.
Employees of the UPS Store reported Lin provided a fake identification and tried to claim a package that had been returned to the store. Employees opened the package and found it contained $9,000, according to the court complaint.
The package had been sent by a 74-year-old Morristown woman to a business in Las Vegas, but UPS flagged the package as fraudulent and returned it to The UPS Store from which it was sent.
Lin presented a fake identification that had the woman’s name, the employees reported.
Lin allegedly told investigators he came to Faribault to “tour the city,” and while he was in town, a friend called and asked him to pick up a package that belonged to him that had been delivered to Faribault. Lin reportedly claimed his friend, who he knew only as “Cosmo,” gave him an identification to use, and he assumed it was “Cosmo’s” real name. He could not provide a phone number for “Cosmo.”
While Lin had claimed he had planned to spend several days in Minnesota, a detective learned Lin had checked into a Faribault hotel without any luggage.
The woman told an investigator she sent $18,000 in two packages after a caller told her the money was mistakenly deposited into her account. She said she was told to withdraw the money and send it to the caller.
A detective checked the woman’s banking records and found no unusual deposits, the charges say.
Lin was released on $2,000 bail and an order to make a first court appearance on May 10.
Prevention tips
Faribault Detective Matt Shuda, who was involved in the case, told the Daily News people should always independently verify before responding to a phone call or email seeking money.
A bank or other credible institution will typically contact customers via mail, he said.
Recipients of unsolicited requests should hang up or not respond and contact their bank or other supposed requester of funds directly, Shuda recommended.
People also should be wary of anyone who requests payment via cash or credit card, Shuda said. Another red flag, according to the detective, is if they ask you not to call anyone and not to tell anyone.
Shuda recommended the Senior LinkAge Line provides fraud prevention resources for older adults and can be reached at 800-333-2433 or mn.gov/senior-linkage-line.