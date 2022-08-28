A Minneapolis man is in custody after he allegedly would not let her out of his vehicle, then fled from authorities in Cannon Falls, Northfield and Faribault.
A woman called police from a Cannon Falls gas station bathroom at 10:48 a.m. Saturday and reported she’d been abducted, according to a press release from the Cannon Falls Police Department.
The woman said she got into a vehicle in downtown Minneapolis early that morning. The driver didn’t take her to her requested destination and instead drove her around the metro area, before stopping at the gas station, the woman reported.
The driver fled from police and crashed into a squad vehicle, according to the news release. The pursuit continued onto Highway 52 and County Road 47 before it was called off.
A Northfield police officer later spotted the vehicle and it reportedly fled again. A witness reported the vehicle on Highway 19, and the State Patrol used highway cameras to then locate the vehicle on southbound I-35 at Highway 19.
Rice County Sheriff’s Office deputies pursued the vehicle on the freeway, according to the news release. South of Faribault, the suspect turned around, headed back northbound and deputies lost sight of him as he exited into Faribault.
Another witness reported the vehicle in Faribault, and the suspect was located there and arrested.
The 25-year-old was taken to the Goodhue County Jail and held on possible charges of false imprisonment, fleeing police and leaving the scene of a crash. The suspect was not named in the press release, but the Goodhue County Jail roster shows a Daquairus Nathaniel Black was booked on those charges on Saturday.
Anyone who might have information about the alleged false imprisonment is asked to call authorities at 507-263-2278.
Possible witnesses are sought at a body of water with a dock within 15 minutes of Maple Grove, where the woman reported she saw people and yelled for help around sunrise Saturday.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.