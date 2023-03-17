Law enforcement officers reportedly spent several hours negotiating with a mentally ill man who would not put down weapons after he allegedly threatened a woman with a baton in his Faribault residence on Sunday.
Officers left without arresting David Lee Houx, 29, because they did not think they could detain him without using force. They returned three days later and arrested him, court documents say.
Houx was charged Friday in Rice County District Court with felony assault with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor domestic assault. Houx is not accused of actually assaulting anyone, but assault charges can be issued when there is an alleged threat of violence.
A family member called 911 Sunday evening and the dispatcher heard a male yelling threats, including “you’re going to get beat to death,” according to a court complaint.
When police officers arrived, the caller said Houx had a retractable baton and a pocket knife. She said Houx swung the baton at her and she was afraid Houx would harm her. Houx has multiple mental health disorders and had not been taking prescribed medication, according to court documents.
When a sergeant made contact with Houx and asked him if he had any weapons, Houx said he only had items for self defense because he is threatened daily.
Houx allegedly had a baton and a pocket knife and refused to drop them when he was informed he was under arrest. The charges say a negotiator later convinced him to put the baton and knife on the floor, but he then picked up another knife and a pair of scissors. He reportedly said he would defend himself if officers approached.
Houx reportedly said he was upset with the family member because she would not give him a ride. He also said government agencies are spying on him and claimed he has six children who do not exist, the charges say.
“After several more hours of attempting to have the defendant comply with directives, which included the presence of two more negotiators, police left the residence in order to not provoke a use of force incident,” the court complaint states.
The family member went somewhere else to stay.
Officers returned on Wednesday and took Houx into custody. Bail was set Friday at at least $20,000 and a first court appearance was scheduled for March 29.
