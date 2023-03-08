A man with multiple pending felony cases was charged Wednesday with two additional felonies after nearly a pound of methamphetamine allegedly was found in his Northfield hotel room.
spotlight
Apolinar Osvaldo Hernandez-Silva, 39, was charged Wednesday in Rice County District Court with first-degree drug sals and possession.
Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force agents executed a search warrant Monday. They found nearly 435 grams of meth in his hotel room, along with a scale and drug paraphernalia, the criminal complaint alleges. Meth seizures of more than 100 grams can be enhanced to a drug sales charge.
Hernandez-Silva, whose last permanent address was in Faribault, was out on bail on pending charges.
Receiving stolen property charges filed in August allege he was caught with a stolen aluminum trailer and commercial lawn mower.
In January, he was charged with domestic assault for allegedly trying to hit a woman he knows with his pickup. A few days later he was charged with criminal sexual conduct after a 10-year-old girl he knows accused him of touching her inappropriately.
Judge John T. Cajacob set bail in the drug case Wednesday at $500,000 based on what County Attorney Brian Mortenson argued was Hernandez-Silva’s record of non-compliance.
“The recent allegations against Mr. Hernandez-Silva are very serious and show that he’s an extreme threat to public safety,” Mortenson said in a statement. “I appreciate the judge following the state’s recommendation for bail in the case.”
Hernandez-Silva’s next appearance is on March 22.
