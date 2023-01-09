BLK October 5.JPG

As BLK October’s first customer, Andrea Sanchez got a 40% discount for her purchase. The discount was available for the first 10 customers. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Ashley Rios lays the design onto a T-shirt behind the counter at BLK October’s grand opening. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)


Jayjay Ockha buys a T-shirt, making him the second customer at the BLK October grand opening Monday. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Donevan Sanchez is a DIY kind of guy. He cuts his own hair, designs his own clothes and even tattoos himself. Here, Sanchez lifts the legs of his pants to show off his artwork. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
BLK October’s slogan is “Don’t take disrespect. Take charge.” A mirror features the words and leans against a window in the new store. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
The racks may seem bare for now, but Donevan Sanchez and Ashley Rios were hard at work, pressing more shirts and hoodies to fill the shelves. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

