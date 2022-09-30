Deb and Jamie Sonnek, pictured during a prior Florida visit, are collecting donations and supplies for a trip to hurricane-ravaged Florida. They plan to leave early next week to assess damage, then host other volunteers who want to help. (Photo courtesy of Deb Sonnek)
As Hurricane Ian continues its path of destruction into South Carolina, the damage in Florida has become the focus of local residents Deb and Jamie Sonnek. They are collecting donations throughout the weekend for their excursion into Florida to help in any way they can.
Deb has a brother and niece, as well as property, in Florida. At the moment, they have no way of accessing their beach property, due to the flooding and debris.
"We have two property managers down there," Deb said Friday afternoon. "I talked to one of them about 10 minutes before the hurricane hit and still haven't heard from him since. I just spoke to the other about 20 minutes ago. It's the first I've heard from him since it all happened."
Deb is active on Florida-based Facebook groups and said she saw posts that inspired her to go down there.
"I started seeing all their posts, now that some people have internet again," she said. "They're posting people who are missing, you know, family members who they just can't find or get a hold of. They post pictures of their destroyed homes. They've lost everything."
In Florida 21 people have been confirmed dead, as of Friday afternoon. Communication to family members in Florida has been nearly impossible, since most the cell towers were destroyed or remain without power.
Deb isn't sure what she'll be able to help with, but she knows she wants to help.
"The sky is the limit," she said. "My desire is to help distribute food. I want to bring a little help to the hopeless."
She's already had about 10 people volunteer to come with her and her husband, but she worries about bringing more people along, for now.
"We don't want anyone going down there with us because we don't know the challenges we'll run into," she said. "Right now, it isn't a good idea. We do have someone who said they'd drive more supplies down, after we scope out the situation, which is really helpful."
Donations can be dropped off at several businesses around Faribault. Edina Realty, Reliance Bank and two locations of the State Bank of Faribault will accept donations, which Sonneks will pick up as they leave for Florida early next week.
The Sonneks' daughter, Kristie Akbar, is helping facilitate donations. Deb said that anything helps: blankets, nonperishable food, water, etc.
The State Bank of Faribault has an account set up for monetary donations. State Bank Vice President Gayle Nagel shared why she is helping.
"I'm personally hoping to go down there with them, but they're still figuring out a lot of the logistics," Nagel said. "We're just doing whatever we can to help out community — well, other communities. Anything to help those who've lost everything."
Deb is worried about finding gas, because most gas stations are shut down or have run out.
"I don't want to exaggerate, but it's bad," she said. "It's really bad right now. People down there are desolate. We just want to get down there and help ease their concerns, their pain."
