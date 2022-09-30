As Hurricane Ian continues its path of destruction into South Carolina, the damage in Florida has become the focus of local residents Deb and Jamie Sonnek. They are collecting donations throughout the weekend for their excursion into Florida to help in any way they can.

Deb and Jamie.jpg

Deb and Jamie Sonnek, pictured during a prior Florida visit, are collecting donations and supplies for a trip to hurricane-ravaged Florida. They plan to leave early next week to assess damage, then host other volunteers who want to help. (Photo courtesy of Deb Sonnek)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments