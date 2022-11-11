Snow gently fell from the sky as folks of Faribault gathered at the Rice County Veterans Memorial for the annual Veteran’s Day program.
23 boots, filled with roses and photos of American soldiers who once filled them, had been arranged into a circle on the Rice County Veterans Memorial. Each boot represented one of the 22 veterans and one active service member who commit suicide each day.
John Haessig, a leader of the local Operation: 23 to Zero chapter, said American Legion members stood guard over the boots for the entire night.
“Some of you that are here now came and visited us throughout the night,” he said. “We were here for 23 straight hours, no sleep, no anything. We stood guard over them, because they stood watch over us at one point in time in their life. And we have them to thank for us being here today.”
John McDonough is a former member of the U.S. Air Force. Before he presented at the courthouse, he spoke to students at Bethlehem Academy’s Veteran’s Day program.
McDonough’s speech mainly focused on the benefits of joining the military and the purpose of Operation: 23 to Zero. He mentioned the green lights, which shine on the Rice County Government Services building and are in memory of the soldiers who have died by suicide.
After the ceremony, he spoke with the Daily News about why Operation: 23 to Zero is important to him. His son lost a comrade to suicide in 2019.
“My son was a Navy Seal,” he said. “He was stationed in Virginia Beach for about 15 years. One of the guys that he was stationed with had 23 years in service. There was no indication that anything was wrong. 23 years — he could’ve retired. He had two teenage boys and a wife.”
According to Operation: 23 to Zero’s website, post-traumatic stress and military-sexual trauma are the most common reasons current and former service members commit suicide.
About two hours after the ceremony at Bethlehem Academy, McDonough went to the one at the Veterans Memorial in front of the Rice County Courthouse. During this ceremony, Haessig noted mental-health-support line calls are up 327%, since it was recently changed from a 10-digit number to 988.
Before the ceremony came to a close, a prayer was said by Paulette Jameson.
“Heavenly Father, today we honor our veterans, worthy men and women who gave their best when they were called upon to serve their country,” she prayed. “We pray that you will bless them for their unselfish service and the continual struggle … We respect them. We thank them. We honor them. We are proud of them.”