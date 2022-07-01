July 1 marks the day that the Republic of Somalia became an independent nation. Dozens of locals honored the nation’s freedom at the Paradise Center for the Arts on Friday for a celebration of Somali culture through song and dance.
The event was organized by Waano, a local nonprofit that empowers children of Somali heritage and helps them through their studies. The manager of Waano, James Whelan, said the event is a part of his main goal: to introduce and integrate Somali culture with Faribault.
“We work really hard to build a good relationship with the community,” Whelan said. “We thank these people and professionals who come to us and give us the opportunity to speak with everyone.”
This was the first celebration of Somali culture at the Paradise Center for the Arts, according to the Paradise Executive Manager Heidi Nelson.
“We’re so exited because we’ve never had the Somali community here,” she said.
The Somali Museum Dance Troupe, which traveled from the Twin Cities area, took center stage to perform traditional Somali dances. To kick things off, the troupe’s emcee and manager Mohamoud Osman Mohamed welcomed and thanked everyone who came to the show.
After a short introduction, out came the six dancers — three men and three women. They performed a traditional dance called saylici that originated in northern Somalia.
After audience members had warmed up a little, Mohamed returned to the stage to encourage them to participate in the next dance by clapping along. The second dance was called jaandheer, which is commonly performed at Somali weddings.
Prior to the third and final dance, emcee Mohamed invited three boys and three girls from the audience to join the troupe for a dance called dhaanto. Dhaanto celebrates and mimics a staple of Somalia: the camel.
Somalia is home to more camels than any other part of Africa, Mohamed said. Owning a camel has traditionally been a status symbol and is a way to show off someone’s immense wealth.
After the dhaanto, Mohamed invited all the children from the audience to join the troupe onstage for the Somali national anthem. About two dozen kids and even some adults joined the troupe for the finale, in which they stood in solidarity, waving their hands and Somali flags.
As the kids filed off the stage and the house lights came on, Mohamed addressed the crowd one final time.
“Thank you all so very much for being a part of this,” he said. “For the applause, for the cheers, for the love and support. We love you all so very much for coming here. What a day. What a day this is, right? Somali Independence Day!”
The Somali Museum Dance Troupe will return to Faribault next week for a performance at Central Park. Details will be posted at SomaliMuseum.org.