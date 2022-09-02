A serial thief who was already in jail is facing additional charges, along with his girlfriend, after a number of stolen items allegedly were found in their Faribault residence.
Troy Thomas Cook, 39, and Angela Michelle DeGrood, 36, were both charged with felony counts of receiving stolen property this week in Rice County District Court.
Faribault police officers searched the couple’s home on Division Street on Aug. 10, according to a court complaint.
In the residence officers allegedly found several tools matching those reported stolen from a construction trailer and a construction site in Faribault on July 20. Another recovered tool was determined to have been stolen from a different local construction company in March, the charges say. The stolen tools had a reported value of nearly $1,100.
Officers also reportedly found over $500 in savings bonds belonging to three different people; one of those people later told police the bonds were probably taken from a storage unit.
A stolen boat gas can valued at $150 also allegedly was found in the residence.
Both Cook and DeGrood have prior convictions for receiving stolen property. Cook also has priors for burglary and drug sales. He has pending misdemeanor theft and property damage charges in Rice County and for felony burglary and auto theft in Steele County.
Cook remains in the Rice County Jail. DeGrood was not jailed and was issued a summons. Both suspects will make first court appearances on Oct. 5.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.