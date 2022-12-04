Scan Air Filter.jpeg

Scan Air Filter is a Minneapolis-based manufacturing company that has plans to expand into Lonsdale. (Photo courtesy of Scan Air Filter)

A Minneapolis-based air filter distributor is coming to Lonsdale soon, bringing jobs along with it. The company has asked Rice County to prove a tax abatement to help the development. A public hearing on the request will be held later this month.


