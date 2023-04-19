With its wraparound porch, long windows and distinctive turret soaring skyward, it’s hard to miss the pink and purple Queen Anne Victorian home at the prominent corner of Faribault’s Second Street NW and Third Avenue NW
Josh and Emily Anderson are now the ninth owners of the John Hutchinson House. Built in 1892, the house retains the name of its first owner, a a Canadian who arrived in Faribault in the 1880s and became a prominent business leader. Its unusual colors also earned it the nickname “Painted Lady.”
The home is on the National Register of Historic Places and in recent years has been a bed and breakfast.
The Andersons are renting two of the second floor bedrooms and bathrooms as guest suites.
The couple, who both have day jobs allowing them to work remotely from home, have been modernizing and renovating the 7,000 square foot home since January.
They purchased the home from former owners also named Anderson, who had purchased it from the Schluters. Both families had taken really good care of the home, according to Josh.
“The fact that this home has been so well maintained over the years is really a reflection on its previous owners,” he said. “There are no ghosts here. This is a quiet, friendly neighborhood.”
While the couple may be new to Faribault, they are Minnesotans at heart. After growing up in Owatonna, they lived in the Twin Cities before moving to western North Carolina where Josh worked in marketing and ministry. The couple, who have two children now, said their winding road brought them back to their home state mainly to be closer to family members.
“We are so blessed to be able to live here,” Emily said.
After the inspector told the couple that the 130-year old house was in good shape, Josh said they methodically started minor renovations, one room at a time.
Many of the furnishings and household items came with the home.
“Some of the items like a pair of bookends, an 1889 history book and glass plates had notes attached, telling us how old they were and where they had been purchased,” Emily said.
Emily, who is an interior designer with an eye for blending antiques with contemporary pieces, scoured consignment and thrift stores across southern Minnesota to add to the decor.
“She has the eye,” Josh said of his wife, whom he met while they were students at Owatonna High School.
Emily said she had a lot of fun finding treasures that combine a modern sense of style with some tenets to the past.
After being used as a boarding house in the 1930s, the home became a private residence that was later turned into a bed and breakfast. The Andersons emphasize that the two guest suites are for overnight accommodations only.
Earlier this month they had their first guest stay in one of the suites for the weekend.
“We’re not a party house,” Emily said. “But we are exploring renting out some of the main level rooms for entertaining.”
Someday the formal parlor, living room, solarium and dining room will be available for business meetings, engagement, wedding and baby showers, poker nights and book clubs. The occupancy rate for those rooms is for around 20 persons.
“Our license right now is just for lodging,” Josh said. “So any private events would have to be catered in.”
Currently the guest experience is completely contactless. Guests enter a four-digit code into a door on the north side of the porch, come into a lobby area, then climb the stairs to the two suites.
“This tough lady has good bones,” said Josh about his home on the hill. “She will probably outlive us.”