Emily decorated this guest suite with plaids and warm colors with a nod to Minnesota outdoor adventures. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

With its wraparound porch, long windows and distinctive turret soaring skyward, it’s hard to miss the pink and purple Queen Anne Victorian home at the prominent corner of Faribault’s Second Street NW and Third Avenue NW

Emily and Josh Anderson stand in the lobby where overnight guests enter before climbing the stairs to the two guest suites. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)


The purple and pink painted Hutch House was built in 1892 in the Queen Anne Victorian architectural style. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Emily holds opens a history book dating back to 1889 that came with the Hutch House. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
On the wall of the guest stairway landing is a collection of photos tracing the history of the Hutch House. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com) 
The wood antique furnishings of the second guest suite harkens back to Victorian days. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

