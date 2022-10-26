Rebekah Ciesluk paints a rainbow on Romie Johnson's check during the inaugural Halloween celebration at Harry Brown’s Family Automotive. Sister Addison Johnson also got her face painted. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Elsa and Olaf, representing Carbone's Pizza and Sports Bar, check off a scavenger hunt card. Scary at Harry's attendees who completed the hunt were entered into a prize raffle. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
The organizers of the inaugural Scary at Harry’s bought backup candy and still had to run to the store for more.
Harry Brown’s Family Automotive hosted a new, free Halloween event Tuesday evening.
“We didn’t know what to expect,” said Harry Brown’s Director of Marketing Zak Branham. “There could be 100 (attendees). There could be 1,000.”
Over 1,000 people came, Branham estimated, including around 700 candy-seeking youngsters.
Harry Browns had a “backup” supply of candy on hand, in case the 30 businesses and organizations that agreed to have a table for indoor trick-or-treaters ran out of the candy they brought to the event. When even the backup supply ran low, two dealership employees ran to a store nearby and returned in time to avert disappointing any visitors.
“We were very happy with the turnout and very thankful for all the businesses and organizations that partnered with us,” Branham said.
Faribault Fourth Avenue United Methodist Church was among the 30 partners. They handed out over 350 goody bags, according to church member Rebekah Ciesluk. The church’s table was at the end of line and some of the trick-or-treaters might have filled up their candy buckets before making it to them, Ciesluk said.
While candy was of course the biggest attraction, there were other giveaways and activities. Ciesluk provided free face-painting. Cardboard Vault handed out Pokemon cards instead of candy. At Happy Tails Pets Store’s table, trick-or-treaters could pet a snake and bearded dragons.
Visitors who completed a scavenger hunt were entered into a prize drawing. Outside visitors could play in a bounce house, see a fire engine and police squad or get dinner from a food truck.
The Halloween event was the first of a new community engagement initiative at Harry Brown's, Branham said. Other events are in the works for this winter and next summer, he said. And the dealership is already intending to make Scary at Harry's a Halloween tradition and perhaps expand with more outdoor activities.
