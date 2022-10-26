Scary booth.jpg

From left, Courtney Steeves, Wyatt Suckow and Lindsey Steves hand out goodies on behalf of Met-Con. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Elsa and Olaf, representing Carbone's Pizza and Sports Bar, check off a scavenger hunt card. Scary at Harry's attendees who completed the hunt were entered into a prize raffle. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

The organizers of the inaugural Scary at Harry’s bought backup candy and still had to run to the store for more.


Bananas and ghosts became friends while waiting in line to get into Harry Brown’s Family Automotive Friday evening. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Harry Brown's employees Erin Fahey, left, and Kiki Corum, return to the dealership after having to go out to buy more candy Tuesday evening. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Outside of Harry Brown's attendees could check out fire and police vehicles, play in a bounce house or get dinner from a food truck. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Rebekah Ciesluk paints a rainbow on Romie Johnson's check during the inaugural Halloween celebration at Harry Brown’s Family Automotive. Sister Addison Johnson also got her face painted. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
From left, Nevada Embretson, 7, Odin Berge, 4, Greyson Parker and Megan Berg pet bearded dragons brought to Scary at Harry's by Happy Tails Pet Store in Medford. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Thirty businesses and organizations staffed tables for trick-or-treaters. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

