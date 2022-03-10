Roosevelt Elementary School held its kindergarten registration night Tuesday and other elementary schools in the Faribault School District are holding registration events in coming days. Small kindergarten classes are a prime factor in the district’s declining enrollment. (Courtesy of Faribault Public Schools)
While families choosing alternatives during the pandemic was the prime factor in enrollment shifts at many schools, Faribault Public Schools officials say they’re chiefly seeing a different pre-existing and ongoing challenge.
There are fewer kindergartners coming into the district each year than there are seniors graduating.
“We are graduating about 300 seniors and looking at about 215 kindergarten students enrolling,” Superintendent Todd Sesker said. “This has been happening now for the past six or seven years, and it looks like it will continue for a few more years.”
The percentage of incoming kindergarten families choosing Faribault Public Schools over private and other options has been holding consistent, Sesker said.
That indicates a declining community birth rate is a prime contributor to Faribault’s enrollment decline.
“It’s not necessarily students leaving that makes our total enrollment go down,” said Matt Steichen, the district’s communications coordinator.
The district did also lose a few more students to private schools this school year than it did last year, state data shows. There are 985 resident Faribault students attending private schools this year, up from 922 in 2020-21.
The new Falcons Online Academy has helped offset some of the district’s enrollment decline, Steichen said. The online school for kindergartners through seniors is open to Faribault students as well as students who live outside of the district.
The district gained 61 students through open enrollment from other public districts this school year, according to state data. That’s seven more than last year.
The district continues to lose far more students than it gains to open enrollment, but the gap shrunk slightly. It lost 585 students this year, down from 592 students last year.
Declining enrollment was a driver of around $1 million in spending cuts and shifts approved by the Faribault School Board earlier this week for the 2022-23 school year.