As it prepares to move into its operations to downtown Faribault, rapidly growing hot sauce manufacturer Cry Baby Craig’s is in the process of making the necessary modifications to its new home.
Co-owners Craig Kaiser and Sam Bonin have been working on plans to move their business to Faribault for more than a year. At first, they planned to move into a building at 313 Central Ave. Last August, Faribault’s Economic Development Authority agreed to provide a $50,000 loan to facility the company’s move from Minneapolis. That funding was matched by the Southern Minnesota Initiative and coupled with a $250,000 loan from the State Bank of Faribault.
Along with funding basic moving costs, the funding enabled Cry Baby Craig’s to purchase new bottling equipment that will enable the company to dramatically increase production, from 2,000 bottles a day to 2,000 bottles an hour.
However, the deal at 313 Central fell apart as the relationship between the business owners and potential landlord soured. The dispute forced Cry Baby Craig’s to look for a new building. That they found in 405 Central Ave. The former B&B Sporting Goods building was purchased by the company for $235,000 last month, providing Cry Baby Craig’s with a space much roomier than at 313 Central.
Upon buying the building, Kaiser expressed excitement that the company would be able to control its own destiny without having to deal with a landlord. He also said that even if Cry Baby Craig’s outgrows the space, it will remain its headquarters.
At 100 years old, the building at 405 Central is historic in theory, and offers well-located retail or office space. However, what is likely a historic facade underneath has been covered up for decades by sheet metal.
Even after Cry Baby Craig’s took over the building, delays have continued. Kaiser said he’s hoping to get the space functional by the end of the year, with significant modifications needed in the building’s interior.
With regard to the exterior, Kaiser said that the most immediate concern is to install a loading dock on the back of the building. That will require approval from the Heritage Preservation Committee and the city, as the building sits in the downtown historic district and the dock will encroach into public parking.
Kaiser said that he is happy to share the dock with other local businesses, if need be. Once that’s complete, he said that Cry Baby Craig’s could take a look at removing the white metal exterior to give the building a more historic feel. Whether the siding ultimately comes down will depend on what Cry Baby Craig’s finds underneath. He said that he’s unsure what condition it’s in and noted it’s possible windows could exist underneath the siding, but no formal documentation exists.
The HPC had planned to meet on Friday to discuss the matter, but delayed it after receiving insufficient information from the architects behind the plan. Kaiser said that he would likely discuss removing just one panel to see the condition of the exterior.
HPC Member Karl Vohs, a downtown building owner himself, said that such a restoration project would be common. Vohs added that it’s reasonable that Cry Baby Craig’s is hesitant to open up the exterior given the lack of information available.
“It’s hard to make a plan when you don’t know what’s there,” he said. “You have to put something back when you tear that down.”