In the Woloszyk household, their dogs and puppies are treated like family.
For the last few years, Kenyon residents Brad and Cassie Woloszyk have been on a mission to “raise healthy, happy and adorable golden retriever puppies, and connect loving families with their new best friends.”
Cassie is the breeder behind Double W Golden Retrievers, and she has worked to make sure all dogs they breed undergo extensive testing measures to ensure good health. Testing helps reduce the chances of passing hereditary illnesses and other issues on, Cassie said.
“If we’re adding to the dog population of the world, we try really hard to add fantastic dogs,” Cassie said. “Health testing in younger dogs costs thousands of dollars, and there’s a lot that goes into it. A lot of times breeders get lumped in together with bad reputations. People don’t realize the extra time we put in. Our puppies are sold in a contract where they can come back to us anytime someone cannot care for them anymore, or whatever the reason may be. We make sure we aren’t adding to the shelter population. If we were ever to think of adding to that, then we shouldn’t be breeding.”
The Orthopedic Foundation for Animals, Cassie said, is the main organization that performs the health testing, and once the dogs pass they receive certification from the foundation. There are three to four tests not on the suggested list that they decided to do in addition.
“Shotgun Brandy,” known to many as Brandy, is the golden retriever that started the Double W Golden retriever breeding program. Brad and Cassie purchased Brandy in 2013 as their pet and family member.
“We thought if everything goes well, maybe we can breed her,” Cassie said. “But she was definitely our pet and first-born child, first. She happened to be a lovely, healthy dog.”
Brandy had four litters and is now spayed. Brandy has passed breeding off to one of her puppies, Ski.
Brandy is still hard at work in area communities. Brandy is a certified therapy dog with the Alliance of Therapy Dogs. She has visited Kenyon Senior Living a few times and recently joined Mayo Clinic’s Caring Canines team. Caring Canines seeks specially trained and registered dogs to enhance social interaction and provide companionship and comfort to hospitalized patients at Mayo Clinic. Cassie works for Mayo Clinic as a registered nurse case manager.
Cassie said Brandy loves seeing all the people and tolerates the costumes she dresses her in. Brandy also has agility and obedience titles, and continues to earn more.
Cassie said therapy dogs are different than service dogs. Therapy dogs are trained to be well-behaved and calming, and service dogs are trained to do a specific task or tasks for their owners. Service dogs should be allowed anywhere their human goes. Therapy dogs are allowed more places than the average dog, though they aren’t allowed to go everywhere.
Ski also recently passed her last therapy dog test and is now a certified therapy dog like her mother. While Cassie and Brad technically still own Ski, she does not live with them. When the last litter of puppies was born, Cassie said they wanted to continue on with those lines. At that same time, they had a border collie, Brandy, one human child, and the desire for more children. The business-type relationship is considered a guardian contract, where Ski comes back to them to breed, but is not their full-time pet.
“We have best intentions of Ski in mind. We can’t love all the dogs,” Cassie said. “We didn’t want them living in kennels. Ski comes back to us for training and showing and therapy dog work. If her family goes on vacation, we get to care for her. She’s spoiled by two families.”
Sadie Simmons owns Brass, a male from Double W’s very first litter. Brass is a certified therapy dog, and has other titles as well. Having had dogs her entire life, along with competing and showing in several different events, Simmons said she was “so impressed” with the level of care and knowledge that Cassie puts into her dogs.
“Their dogs are truly a part of the Woloszyk family and receive the best care and training possible and that was a big part of what drew me in to their program,” Simmons said. “I wanted to know that the program I was getting a puppy from was truly passionate about the health and wellness of their dogs and puppies as well as thinking about how their breeding program would affect the breed, and that is exactly what Cassie does.”
Simmons said the puppies leave the Woloszyks with a great base and skills and Cassie “truly” becomes a friend and resource for new puppy owners to have moving forward.
“The puppy I got has been the best addition to my family and I couldn’t imagine the house without him,” Simmons said.
Cassie said it can be hard work to care for up to nine puppies in their home. Despite the amount of work, Cassie said it’s rewarding seeing the dogs they bred go off to be therapy dogs, hunting dogs, and participate in obedience and agility competitions.
“It’s great to see them successful in their new homes,” Cassie said. “We’re super picky on homes they go to. We want every puppy to be a family member. One of our litters just turned four and I got a picture from one of the families with the dog dressed up with a birthday cake. That’s what I want for our puppies. Our first-born child Brandy is spoiled just like a child.”