Students in Tim Ehlers' Faribault High School Law & You class took a field trip Monday to the Rice County Courthouse. There, the class visited with Rice County Attorney John Fossum to learn about how his office works and its role in the criminal justice system. They also sat in on Third District Judge John Cajacob’s courtroom, toured the Rice County Jail and finished the day with a K-9 demonstration by Faribault Police officers.

Faribault Police officers demonstrate some of the skills the department's K-(9s and their officer/handlers can employ when dealing with suspects in criminal cases. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Public Schools)
Rice County Attorney John Fossum, standing, explains to FHS students about his role as the county attorney and the work his office does. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Public Schools)
(Photo courtesy of Faribault Public Schools)
