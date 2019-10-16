Students in Tim Ehlers' Faribault High School Law & You class took a field trip Monday to the Rice County Courthouse. There, the class visited with Rice County Attorney John Fossum to learn about how his office works and its role in the criminal justice system. They also sat in on Third District Judge John Cajacob’s courtroom, toured the Rice County Jail and finished the day with a K-9 demonstration by Faribault Police officers.
spotlight
Courthouse tour gives students a glimpse in the criminal justice system
- Suzanne Rook
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Sheriff asks for help in finding wanted fugitive
- Fugitive found, apprehended in Waseca County
- Alarm, sprinkler aid firefighters in extinguishing Discover School blaze
- Eugene Otto Schultz
- Webster Township solar farms draw neighbors' ire
- Richard J. Reed
- After 50 years, Voracek still driving buses for Faribault Schools
- Dennis J. DeCoux
- ‘He was my dad’ - Family mourns the loss of John “Bamma” McGuire
- Robert J. Hanek
-
Oct 16
-
Oct 16
-
Oct 16
-
Oct 16
-
Oct 16
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.