The next superintendent of Faribault Public Schools will make a starting salary of $170,000.
The Faribault School Board unanimously approved a three-year contract with Jamie Bente on Tuesday.
Bente, who is currently principal of Faribault High School, was selected in January to take the helm on July 1. He will replace Todd Sesker, who is retiring.
Bente said Tuesday he is still working on obtaining his superintendent licensure. He hopes to have the final requirement completed by late April, he told the board.
The newly approved contract gives Bente a salary of $170,000 for his first year as superintendent. The salary will increase by 2.5% each of the following two years.
The contract includes a clause that the “salary may be modified but shall not be reduced.”
The district also will pay all health insurance costs for Bente and his family and provide a $7,000 annual contribution to a health savings account. He also will receive an annual $5,000 retirement fund match and a $300 monthly vehicle allowance.
The contract also gives Bente up to the following number of paid days off this year: 25 vacation, 20 sick, 13 holidays and four personal.
If Bente stays in the position for five years or more, he’ll receive a severance equal to 120 days of pay.
Board member Jerry Robicheau said Bente’s compensation is in line with current superintendent rates.
“As you take a look at what superintendents are compensated, it is not nearly enough for what they go through,” he said. “This is a very respectful contract reflecting the responsibilities Mr. Bente is going to face when he ascends to the superintendent position.”