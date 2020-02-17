A Faribault man has been charged with two counts of felony burglary — one for carrying a dangerous weapon — and one count of misdemeanor trespassing in an alleged home invasion.
Court records show that Justin Michael Thange, 24, allegedly began banging on a Faribault apartment door Feb. 9 and told the male tenant he was looking for his “wife,” who he believed was inside the apartment. Though the tenant closed the door and called for the woman, Thange reportedly walked into the apartment uninvited.
The resident allegedly told police that he then saw Thange inside the apartment holding a switchblade with the blade extended out. Thange allegedly left when told to get out, dropping the knife before leaving.
The woman, who said she dated Thange for a short while, reported to police that she never saw Thange inside the apartment, but heard the exchange between the two men. She also reported that Thange threatened to kill himself if she did not leave with him.
Thange, who police found at the scene, reportedly admitted to police that he was inside the apartment, but claimed that the knife fell off of a shelf when he walked past it. He also denied making any threats either to himself or the woman.
Thange is set to be back in court on Wednesday.