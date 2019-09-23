Last week 11 Faribault High School students attended the Big 9 SuperFan/Leadership Conference at Wood Lake Meeting Center in Rochester. Students watched a presentation on leadership and networked with student fans and athletes from other schools in an effort to make the Big 9 Conference a better place to compete. "This event is a great opportunity to build a community of Big 9 student leaders who are able to create positive playing environments at each of their schools," Activities Director Keith Badger said. "Faribault students had a great time networking and making connections with other Big 9 students and brought back great ideas to continue to make Faribault a great place." (Photo courtesy of Faribault Public Schools)