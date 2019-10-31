MEDFORD — John Anhorn is seeking formal election to the Medford Public School’s board Tuesda, after being appointed in June following the departure of Anne Hemann.
Although he has been serving on the board since July, state statues mandate that an official election be held next week to determine if he can keep the position through the end of Hemann’s term. After a two-week filing period in early August, Anhorn was the only candidate.
Apart from being the owner of Anhorn’s Gas and Tire, the 45-year-old is also a commander in the Medford Fire Department. When Hemann moved out of the district earlier this year, he said a few sitting board members approached him and asked if he was interested in the position.
With two kids enrolled in the Medford district, Anhorn said he was excited by the idea of getting more involved.
“My little guy just started Kindergarten, and my daughter is a third-grader. Now that they’re both in school, I don’t mind investing some time,” he said.
He was appointed by the board and sat for his first meeting July 22. If elected next week, Anhorn will continue to serve on the board through 2020.
Medford residents will be able to vote for Anhorn — or write in a name of their own — this Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Medford City Hall, 408 2nd Ave. SE.
For those unable to get out on Election Day, early voting is available through the district. Residents can visit the district office, 750 2nd Ave. SE to request and complete an absentee ballot.
For more information on the board, visit www.medford.k12.mn.us/page/2557.