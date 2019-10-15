Faribault businesses had a little extra traffic Tuesday, with both Lincoln Elementary School fifth-graders and a group of the high school’s upperclassmen taking advantage of a crisp fall day to do some career exploration.
Faribault High School partnered with South Central College, the Faribault Area Chamber & Commerce and CareerForce to sponsor the Faribault Works Job Fair. An all day event for students who have expressed interest in engineering and manufacturing, the job fair connected nearly 200 students with the city’s manufacturers.
The city has a large and growing manufacturing industry, with Daikin Applied, SageGlass, Faribault Foods and MRG Tool & Die among the city’s largest employers. Daikin in early 2018 announced a $40 million expansion project in Faribault that will bring more than 100 jobs to the city.
Faribault has long been commended for its strong manufacturing economy and innovative partnerships between local businesses and educational institutions. Still, the city faces significant challenges with workforce development, as highlighted at an open forum event local business leaders held two weeks ago Minnesota Department of Labor Commissioner Nancy Lippnik.
Students started the day by milling around at a traditional job fair. Local manufacturing firms had a strong presence, but other employers were present as well, such as Alliance Bank, Heartman Insurance, Northfield Hospital + Clinics and the Minnesota Department of Corrections.
Chamber Events Coordinator Casie Steeves said the chamber worked hard to bring a variety of businesses to the job fair this year because they wanted students to be exposed to a wide variety of occupations before committing to one.
Next, students got the chance to learn a little bit from South Central College’s industrial shop teachers, sitting in on carpentry, welding, machining and mechatronics classes. Students even had the chance to learn a bit about what it’s like to be an engineer with a hands-on activity, the “marble run.”
With a limited amount of time and limited resources, students were asked to build a track to keep a marble moving for as long as possible. Minnesota Department of Transportation Employee Outreach Coordinator Katie Wendt presided over the activity and talked about how it relates to a career in engineering.
Wendt praised Faribault’s innovative approach to getting students interested in manufacturing and engineering-related careers. She said that Faribault’s approach is benefiting both students and employers.
“Faribault is really thinking outside the box,” Wendt said. “Giving students involved, hands-on activities is hugely important.”
In the afternoon, students got the chance to visit one of nine local manufacturers — the largest number to have participated on the tour in recent years. Each local businesses (Sage, MRG Tool and Die, Mercury , Faribault Foods, Woolen Mill, Daikin, K&G Manufacturing, Tru-Vue and Jennie-O) gave a group of up to 19 students a tour of their facilities.
This year’s program was significantly expanded from previous years, with nearly twice as many students participating. Like other communities across the state, Faribault has expanded its workforce development programs in recent years in an attempt to deal with an increasing labor shortage.
Faribault Woolen Mills’s Rachel Kroeger gave students a tour of its historic building. She said she’s honored to get to share with students what the longtime Faribault institution does and how they are able to do it.
“It’s great for students to see what jobs are available in Faribault,” she said. “Our mill has been part of this community for 154 years, so it’s a pretty important part of Faribault.”
Careers on Central
By coincidence, Lincoln Elementary School held its own career exploration day Tuesday. Approximately 100 fifth graders participated in the second annual Careers on Central, touring the downtown business district.
Students got the chance to visit eight downtown businesses in half hour shifts throughout the day. Among the participating businesses were Bluebird Cakery, State Bank of Faribault, Milltown bikes and Burkhartzmeyer Shoes.
It’s all part of a strategy to help students begin thinking seriously about careers from a younger age. Once students come back from MEA Break, they’ll research and write a paper about a career of their choice.
Prior to last year, a number of local businesses would visit Lincoln for an annual career exploration day. Teacher Debbie Van Zuilen, who helped to organize the event, said that the event is well worth the effort.
Buses dropped off students downtown at 9:30 and picked them up at 2:30, with students walking from business to business. Van Zuilen said that the tour helps students to learn about both the working world and the community they live in.