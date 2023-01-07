Prior to Dr. Nancy Swedin joining the team at Faribault’s Heartland Animal Hospital in May, reptile owners had to drive all the way to the metro to have their scaly friends treated and tested.
Heartland, located at 1200 Lyndale Ave. N, is officially the place for snake breeders, turtle keepers and other reptile parents.
Whether they need a parasite test, advice on husbandry or a simple checkup, a trip to the vet no longer needs to consume an entire afternoon.
According to the American Pet Products Association’s annual market-research survey, reptiles have increased in popularity, especially among millennials and Gen Xers. From 2007 to 2020, the number of households with reptiles grew from 2% to 4.5%, reported PetVet Magazine.
Due to younger generations not having access to the space or funds necessary for dogs and cats, PetVet Magazine says they’re turning to exotic pets. They argue that this change is “leading to a demand for better quality veterinary care in reptile species.”
That’s where Swedin comes in.
“There is a wide variety of reptile pets available to people now,” she said. “They are especially attractive for apartment dwellers and those that work a lot, because they don’t require as much space or even human interaction. However, they require a different level of care, and because reptiles are ectotherms — meaning they are dependent upon their environment for body heat — even small fluctuations in their habitat can cause serious health problems.”
With her services now provided locally, Faribault’s reptile owners no longer need to make the 40-to-60-mile trip to Eagan, Oakdale or St. Paul. Swedin is available by appointment all day on Mondays and Fridays and during the afternoon on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Hunter, who preferred not to give a last name, is a manager at Happy Tails Pet Store in Medford. He confirmed that reptile sales, especially snakes, “went through the roof” during the pandemic. He also said a specialty veterinarian in the region is beneficial.
“We get a lot of people who come in looking for some advice, but we can’t treat a lot of things since we’re not licensed vets here,” he said. “Like, if someone comes in and has a bearded dragon with a broken leg, we’d have to send them to the nearest vet.
“And not everybody has time to make an hour, two-hour drive for the vet. Plus, sometimes people couldn’t handle the cost, you know, being up in the cities. So, this will definitely be a huge help for people.”
Background and advice
Swedin grew up on a hobby farm in Elysian, where she had dogs, cats and rabbits. For an FFA project, she raised sheep and worked on a dairy farm as a teenager.
In 2001, she received a Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology and went on to work within the Mayo Clinic Health System and a medical technologist. During this part of her career, she was also raising her five children, so she put a hold on her pursuing her passion for animal care.
As her children got a little older, she went back to school to do just that. In 2010, she graduated from the University of Minnesota’s College of Veterinary Medicine.
After about a decade at a few different vet clinics and even some years teaching veterinary technology at Rochester Community and Technical College, she’s found her way to Heartland in Faribault.
The most common reptile that she sees coming in are bearded dragons. She said this lizard species can “make great starter pets” are “hardy” and “more interactive that other species, such as snakes and geckos.”
She said it is vital to “do your homework” before buying a reptile, and it is important to be careful where you get your information.
“The internet and social media sites can be a great source of information, but sometimes that information may be incorrect,” she said. “Remember that veterinarians that specialize in reptiles (or other unique pets) have often spent many hours pursuing additional training to provide great care for you and your pet.”
She said having proper humidity, light and heat and proper range of temperatures within a reptile habitat are important and are often misunderstood. She also mentioned that the most common cause for medical issues in reptiles is improper care.
Ultimately, whether it’s a reptile, a cat, a dog or a cow, she loves learning more and more as she works.
“I decided to pursue a career in vet medicine because I loved to solve puzzles as a kid,” she said. “Veterinary medicine is full of daily challenges as we take a set of problems, perform a physical exam and then combine diagnostics like labs and x-rays to come up with a solution or treatment.
“I love my job as a veterinarian and can’t imagine doing anything else. … Each pet is so different it really helps to continue to fuel my hunger for knowledge and the love of practicing on so many different species.”