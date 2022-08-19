More than 130 law enforcement agencies across Minnesota nabbed close to 19,000 motorists for speeding last month as part of an annual speed enforcement campaign held during the deadliest time of the year.
While many might assume that wintertime would be the deadliest time to be out on the roads, with poorer visibility and slippery roads, it’s actually the period from Memorial Day to Labor Day which has consistently seen the highest number of traffic fatalities.
While distracted driving and impaired driving are also often major factors, the biggest factor is excessive speed. Over the last five years, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said 196 people lost their lives in speed related crashes during the summer.
Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety Director Mike Hanson said that drivers often overestimate just how safe they are while speeding, even if the roads are in good condition. Speeding reduces vehicle control, cuts reaction time and increases the severity of impact in the event of a crash.
As drivers go further and further over the speed limit, they become exponentially more dangerous to themselves and others on the road. Unfortunately, the number of Minnesotans choosing to partake in speeds over 100 mph has more than doubled over the last three years.
During July’s campaign, 37 agencies across the state reported issuing tickets for drivers traveling in excess of 100 mph. The most egregious violation occurred in Cambridge, where a driver was ticketed for driving at 140 mph.
Local enforcement
Notably, this is the first summer since the long awaited Highway 14 expansion project was completed in Steele and Dodge counties. As a result, local law enforcement agencies have been particularly focused on keeping Highway 14 safe.
The old two-lane Highway 14 from Dodge Center to Owatonna was notorious for its high fatality rate, so it’s hard to argue that the new road isn’t a safety improvement. However, Steele County Sheriff Lon Thiele is concerned about a spate of recent speeding on the highway.
Given the increased visibility and room on the road, Thiele said that many drivers now feel so much safer that they’re comfortable going far over the speed limit. As a result, Highway 14 could retain its status as a sore spot for safety in Greater Minnesota’s highway network.
“We’ve seen a lot of speeding, and especially a lot of high speeds compared to years past,” Thiele said. “I think the increased visibility may have something to do with it.”
While the Steele County Sheriff's Office took the lead on road safety on Highway 14, Owatonna Police Department made over 500 stops of its own last month. Police Chief Jeff Mundale emphasized that, even though July may be over, motorists should be aware that Owatonna Police are working tirelessly to keep the roads safe year round.
“Not only during the month of July, but every month is a traffic safety month,” Mundale said in an email.
In Rice County, Northfield Police issued 62 tickets for speed while the Rice County Sheriff’s Office added another 30, as part of four additional four-hour shifts the department picked up through the Toward Zero Deaths program.
Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott said that, while local speeding numbers were largely in line with previous years, excessive speed continues to be a major challenge locally. He asked local drivers to consider that speeding may only save them a few minutes of drive time and comes with substantial risks.
“We are asking folks to slow down,” he said. “It will only take a few extra minutes, but it will make the road safer for you, your friends and your family members.”