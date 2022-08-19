Minnesota State Patrol

Minnesota State Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank pulls over a speeding driver on westbound Interstate 94 in St. Paul in 2021. (Mark Zdechlik/MPR News)

More than 130 law enforcement agencies across Minnesota nabbed close to 19,000 motorists for speeding last month as part of an annual speed enforcement campaign held during the deadliest time of the year.

Andrew Deziel is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

