From left, Keith Klett, Kurtis Klett and Jon Klett stand with their snow sculpture, “Kickin’ MS,” holding their Vulcans’ Choice Awards. (Photo courtesy of Kurtis Klett)

Kurtis Klett had a hard time opening up about being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis back in 1998. Now, a quarter-century later, he stacks snow to break the ice.


“Kickin’ MS” from behind. (Photo courtesy of Kurtis Klett)
Kurtis Klett stands with a massive, rock-hard block of snow at Shattuck St. Mary’s School, where he works in sports complex maintenance and as a rope-course facilitator. In recent years, he began teaching a snow-sculpting course also. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
In honor of the Lunar New Year, which is the year of the rabbit, Kurtis Klett sculpted a giant bunny with the middle schoolers at Shattuck St. Mary’s School. (Photo courtesy of Kurtis Klett)
The snow-sculpting tools that Kurtis Klett uses could give passerby the wrong impression. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Colorful lights bounce off the sides of “Kickin’ MS” at the 2023 Minnesota State Snow Sculpting Competition during the Saint Paul Winter Carnival. (Photo courtesy of Kurtis Klett)

Kurtis Klett spent a weekend carving out a sledding path, on the south side of the viaduct in Faribault, near Pye Park. He said it's on public property, so anyone can use it "at your own risk." (Video courtesy of Kurtis Klett)

