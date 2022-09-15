Faribault Teacher Nikki Hagedorn

Special education teacher Nikki Hagedorn adjusts the lights with an iPad control application in her classroom at Faribault Middle School in 2021. Technology is both a benefit and an obstacle in schools' efforts to engage students. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Two and a half years after long standing routines and carefully honed teaching and student engagement practices were turned upside down, local school districts are working to help bring their students back to pre-pandemic levels of class focus and extracurricular commitments.

Andrew Deziel is a freelance writer.

