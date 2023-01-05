Infrasound Music Festival.jpg

Madd Matt performs at the 2012 Infrasound Music Festival in Houston, Minn. (Photo courtesy of Matthew Fuller)
Matthew Fuller works on his music during a recent recording session at his in-home studio. (Photo courtesy of Matthew Fuller)
Madd Matt performs on stage at the Red Sea in Minneapolis. (Photo courtesy of Matthew Fuller)

Faribault-native and Northfield-resident Matthew Fuller, who goes by the stage name Madd Matt, is working on a collaboration album, “Earthlings,” featuring some big names in hip-hop, including one of his West Coast inspirations, MC Eiht.


Jon Fuller, who goes by the stage name Jonny Roc, is Matthew Fuller’s right-hand man and always looks over the final mix. He sits in the studio during a recording session in 2012. (Photo courtesy of Matthew Fuller)

