Faribault-native and Northfield-resident Matthew Fuller, who goes by the stage name Madd Matt, is working on a collaboration album, “Earthlings,” featuring some big names in hip-hop, including one of his West Coast inspirations, MC Eiht.
Although the entire album isn’t likely to be out until late spring or early summer, there are already a few singles out on the major streaming services. “Uncanny Valley” (featuring Bizarre, G-Mo Skee and Hurracane) and “Get Out Alive” (featuring MC Eiht) both came out in December.
Fuller grew up enamored with rap and hip-hop. At just 5 years old, he bought his first-ever CD, “Doggystyle” by Snoop Dogg. So long as he’s working alongside his brother and producer, Jon Fuller (aka Jonny Roc), he said he never really doubted their chances at making it.
“I always kind of knew what we had was something a little bit more special than just the average, ‘trying to be a rapper,’ ordeal,” he said. “I don’t really want to do it without my brother on the production, or at least you know, the team.
“I’ll definitely use other instrumentals, but as far as overseeing how I do it, I like to send him my final mix and have him go over stuff. I feel like I value his musical input more than anything.”
The Fullers have been making songs for about 20 years, but Matt said it wasn’t until his brother formally began studying music that he began to develop his own sound.
“I’m not sure exactly how to describe it, but it probably was around 2011 when my brother was in college,” Matt said. “Before that, I was kind of all over the place. But after him going to school, working in their studio there and realizing that we can make albums, I just had to figure out what direction I wanted to go. I definitely found it then.”
Matt initially struggled to define his style, but eventually said it’s the “fast, choppy style,” which he drew inspiration from several Midwest and West Coast artists to find. His biggest inspirations for his “early-to-mid ‘90s sound” from Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Eminem and Tech N9ne.
When Jon decided to go to college, Matt played a big role in keeping him “on track,” by driving him to and from the Institute of Production and Recording in Minneapolis. With Matt’s encouragement, Jon graduated with honors and became a professional sound engineer.
Since then, the two have played several shows around Minnesota and toured around the Midwest. He’s even opened for Project Pat and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.
Lately, things have begun taking off even more than he’d expected. He has been collaborating with major artists like MC Eiht, whom Matt described as a “hip-hop legend.”
Surprise response
MC Eiht is most famous for his nearly four-decade career in the rap scene, especially in the group Compton’s Most Wanted and for his song “Straight Up Menace,” which has nearly 40 million streams on Spotify. More recently, he was featured on Kendrick Lamar’s “m.A.A.d. city.” He is also known for his role in the movie “Menace II Society” and his voice acting in the video game Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, for which he also made music.
His notability contributed to Matt’s surprise when MC Eiht responded to his Facebook message. He said they “emailed back and forth” and, when he sent over the song, MC Eiht promptly returned it with his own verse added on.
Matt said the song is about “not getting caught up in worldly things that can hold you back from getting to the next level.”
He said, while growing up in Faribault wasn’t particularly difficult, moving out to the Twin Cities for a while proved to be a mental and financial challenge. He was just “figuring out which direction to take in life.”
He said the streams have doing well since the song’s release in early December.
While his “future goals are kind of up in the air at this point,” he expressed his excitement to see where the new album takes him.