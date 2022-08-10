The Rice County Board of Commissioners will have a new member next year after primary voters delivered an upset. In the race for county sheriff, voters sent the incumbent and a sergeant on to the November ballot.

Gerry Hoisington mug 2022

Hoisington
Sam Temple mug 2022

Temple
Dave Miller Mug

Miller
Jesse Thomas Mug 2022

Thomas

Reach Associate Editor Kristine Goodrich at 507-333-3134. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments