The Rice County Board of Commissioners will have a new member next year after primary voters delivered an upset. In the race for county sheriff, voters sent the incumbent and a sergeant on to the November ballot.
District 3 County Commissioner Dave Miller lost his bid to return for another term on the board representing eastern Faribault. Challengers Sam Temple and Gerald Hoisington advanced to the November General Election.
Sheriff Jesse Spencer and Sgt. Ross Spicer advanced in the Rice County sheriff primary.
The November candidates were decided by less than a quarter of registered voters. Turnout was about 23% for the commissioner primary and 21% in the sheriff primary.
Hoisington won the most votes for the Board of Commissioners seat — 560, which was 41% of those cast. He is a construction company superintendent with no political experience but volunteer experience that includes as a youth coach and at his church and on the board of a Catholic school. He has been campaigning for more transparency, fiscal responsibility and scrutiny of election integrity.
Temple received 425 primary votes — 31%. The 2019 Faribault High School graduate is station manager for Northfield Public Broadcasting, owns his own video production company and serves on the city of Faribault's Planning Commission and Heritage Preservation Commission. He also is advocating for transparency and providing more opportunity for working-class residents to have a say in county governance.
Miller’s third-place primary finish with 318 votes (23%) means his decade on the board will come to an end at the end of the year. Miller said he’s proud of helping Rice County maintain one of the lowest tax rates in the state and of his service on the Rice County Fair Board.
Miller said Wednesday he will retire from public service after over 30 years that also included time on the Faribault City Council and Planning Commission.
“Half my life has been devoted to serving the people of this area and I’m very proud of that,” he said. “It’s been a privilege.”
There was a fourth name on the ballot: Steven Hauer. He received 52 votes after announcing he was dropping out of the race and endorsing Hoisington.
There is a second Board of Commissioners seat up for election in November. But incumbent Steve Underdahl was the only candidate to file for that seat representing western Faribault and a rural area just west of the city.
In the sheriff primary, the appointed incumbent received more than twice as many votes as his closest challenger. Thomas earned 5,245 votes and Spicer earned 1,864. Former Northfield police officer came in third with 1,113 votes and did not advance to November.
Thomas was appointed to the position in November after a retirement. He’s worked at the Sheriff’s Office for over 25 years and has said his goals include building more of a presence in the county’s townships.
Spicer has worked for the department for almost as long and says he doesn’t have any burning concerns with the current leadership but believes also could be a strong leader.
There also was one area primary for a state legislative seat. Endorsed Republican candidate Bill Lieske handily defeated a challenger to advance in the race for Senate District 58. The district includes much of northern Rice County, including Northfield, Dundas and Lonsdale.
Lieske, a chiropractor from Lonsdale, had nearly 62% of the primary vote. Jake Cordes, a Farmington School Board member lost by over 1,200 votes.
Lieske will run in November against Clarice Grabau, a teacher and Northfield City Council member who received the DFL endorsement.
Davin Sokup and Thelma Estrada will face off in November to replace Grabau on the Northfield City Council. Sokup was the top primary got-getter at 42% and Estrada received 30% of the vote. David DeLong came in a close third with 28%.
