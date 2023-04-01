Local pen pal corresponds with letters to friends around the world

When Emily Kath runs to her mailbox, chances are good she will get mail.
For many people, reaching into the mailbox means finding bills, credit card promotions and pizza delivery flyers. For Kath, the mailbox holds personal conversations with friends she has made by writing back and forth with her 32 pen pals scattered across the globe.
Colorful envelopes festooned with art, stickers and fancy tape arrive from Finland, Ohio, Canada, Brazil, Germany, Scotland, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Iceland, Norway and Sri Lanka arrive at her Faribault home.
Kath said she has been regularly corresponding with her pack of pals for nearly two years after starting her pen pal journey through Facebook connections.
There's David in Texas with beautiful handwriting, who singes his paper's edge with a special tool and seals his envelopes with a personalized wax seal.
Then there's Tracy in Oregon, whose tenderness toward animals with clever nicknames melted Kath's heart.
"When I read her letter I had an incredible, immediate connection," she said over morning tea at Good Day Coffee last week. "Her letter was so open and honest. I thought 'this is my person.'"
And then there's Amanda in Maine, whose range of artistic styles are breathtaking. Then there's 70-year old Andre, whose many kindnesses bring tears to her eyes. Only one of Kath's correspondents is a Minnesotan; that pal lives in Waseca.
"Living through the COVID shutdown as an introvert was a dream come true," said Kath, only half-joking. "I love people, but I'm just socially awkward. Real-time social interactions make me stressed and anxious. I don't have time to process, so I've learned to push through, like running through a fire."
Kath, a stay-at-home mom to daughter, Waylon, 7, and son, Eustace, 9, said she thinks letter writing is a good way for shy people, and those who are neurodivergent, to interact with others and forge true friendships.
Emily's husband, Travis, director of the Merner Center Series and founder of the Kath Media Company, converted an old storage closet in their home to be used as her own art space. Above the L-shaped desk, there are shelves where she stores her paper, envelopes, ephemera and art supplies. She said she tries to write every night after the kids are in bed. Some days she'll write as many as four letters to mail across the miles.
"All of my pals use snail mail," she said. "It's old school, which makes the exchange nice, romantic and fun."
Kath said she appreciates the mix of people, ages, religions, cultures and even political viewpoints. In order to keep the details of her friends clear and logical, she made a file for each pal. Each file contains their address, names of husbands, children, pets, other relatives, work status, likes and dislikes, hobbies and passions.
"I call this my love tote," she said of the files organized inside a carrying case. "It's filled with their stories. Truth flies once we've built up some trust."
Kath said she has only had one pal who didn't blossom into a friend.
"They did not give enough to continue to build a relationship," she said.
Kath says writing letters back and forth with pals she's never met physically has been therapeutic.
As someone who has always liked to write and who admits to not really liking to talk on the phone, her hobby has quickly become a lifestyle. She estimates that she sends her domestic pals a letter at least once a month and her international pals probably five letters a year.
Asked if she collects stamps from around the world, she shakes her head. "No, my passion is thrifting at local shops," she said. Often she will include precise stickers, postcards, bookmarks and puzzle pieces that she knows will resonate with her pal.
All her pals know that Emily is a devoted cat lover who resides with three rescued felines, a lot of cat hair and often cat drool. Many of her pals share her love of cats and exchange crazy-cat-lady-themed letters and artwork.
When she receives letters from her pals, Kath said she reads the message multiple times, admires the artwork, appreciates the unique colors and design and soaks up the sender's personality. After she's handled the paper sufficiently, she hangs the letter up in her home's entryway.
"They bring me joy. They're like paper hugs," she said. "My pals are really creative."