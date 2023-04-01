 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local pen pal corresponds with letters to friends around the world

Local pen pal corresponds with letters to friends around the world

When Emily Kath runs to her mailbox, chances are good she will get mail. 

IMG_0553.JPG

Emily Kath holds a few of the hundreds of letters she has received from her 32 pen pals. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)


IMG_0546.JPG

Emily Kath looks through her "love tote" containing the files she keeps about the 32 friends from around the world she has made as a pen pal. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com) 

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred