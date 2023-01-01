She’s a pastor. She’s a veteran. She’s an educator. She’s pansexual. And lately, she’s worried.
The Rev. Susan Lester is the executive director of a new Faribault nonprofit, Congo Safe Zone, a place for LGBTQ+ youth of Faribault to express themselves however they want. They can try on makeup, whatever clothes they want, paint their nails, play video games or do homework.
Lester said the space, which she and some church staff will begin leading sometime in the coming semester, is being formed to provide a chance for local youth to escape the increasing hostility against them at school, at home and in politics.
The after-school group will be for those under 18, every weekday except Wednesday.
Her inspiration to form the group spawned out of the suicide rates of LGBTQ+ youth and the results of a recent school board election.
“It’s a safe space for kids who just don’t feel safe,” she said. “This one, specifically, is for LGBT youth, particularly because of the religious and political climate here in Faribault. These youth need to be told ‘You are perfect the way you are, and without bringing religious language into it, ‘You were created perfect.’”
She’s holding a public forum at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 for anyone wanting to learn more about the nonprofit and LGBTQ+ culture.
“I felt that, in this day and age, the need for LGBT youth to express themselves and feel okay about themselves is absolutely needed,” she said. “Because the suicide rates are still way too high. And you would think ‘Oh, well the mainstream accepts gays, lesbians, trans, whatever.’ Really, they don’t. Just look at the statistics and the news that is out there: club shootings, not (being) welcome in church, ‘Don’t Say Gay’ in Florida.”
The statistics she referred to are from the Trevor Project, a nonprofit that is “working to end suicide among LGBTQ young people,” according to its website. As of Dec. 15, the organization released the first state-by-state report on the subject.
“LGBTQ young people are not inherently prone to suicide risk because of their sexual orientation or gender identity, but rather placed at higher risk because of how they are mistreated and stigmatized in society,” the report says.
According to the report, 43% of LGBTQ+ youth in Minnesota considered suicide in the past year, and 13% attempted it. 90% of LGBTQ+ youth in Minnesota “reported that recent politics negatively impacted their well-being.”
One family member or friend showing them any support can cut the suicide-attempt rate in half, studies repeatedly have found.
One person’s support
Lester took two years off from the ministry, she said due to misinformation and her demonization from the Christian community. Now Lester is a pastor at the Congregational Church of Faribault, which she said is the most “open and affirming” church she’s ever been part of.
“I saw this church and I went, ‘I think I might want to give it a try,’” she said. “It was at the interview where I said, ‘This is me. I’m queer. I got a mohawk and I got tattoos everywhere.’ They were like, ‘We don’t care.’ … So it was just a really wonderful moment.”
With that said, she’s adamant that Congo is not a religious organization. In fact, she feels strongly about mixing Biblical principles into any public institutions.
“Frankly, I don’t think it belongs in the public forum, Biblical ideology,” she said. “I think it needs to stay away from school, the government, everything. For right now, I want kids to come in and feel safe, try on different clothes, put makeup on, put nail polish on, play video games or do homework without harassment at home or from their friends.”
Lester basically just wants to help kids feel safe.
“They should feel safe from words, safe from stares, safe to try things out and get resources,” she said. “There are probably a lot of kids who are just too scared to come out or talk to the people that they love it because they’re worried that they won’t be loved anymore. I have family members that tell me they love me, but they don’t show it. It’s still hurtful. I can’t even imagine a kid having to deal with that.”
She hopes to extend her reach to the community through public forums, like the one she’s holding in January.
“People really have all these questions,” she said. “But people who don’t know the correct answer have been answering them. So we want to understand the community and we also want to say ‘Hey, I respect you. Let’s learn about pronouns. Let’s learn about appropriate questions. Let’s learn about what orientation is.’”
Among the negative stigmatizations, recent movements have been pushing for the banning of books that contain homosexual (but not heterosexual) topics and imagery from high-school libraries, saying they’re “grooming children for pedophilia.”
“Obviously there’s this huge amount of misinformation out there that the gay community is full of pedophiles,” Lester said. “Whenever I see that on social media, I go, ‘No. Pedophiles are not welcome in the gay community and you better get to know that.’”
Lester doesn’t feel safe disclosing the location of the Congo Safe Zone to the general public. Considering the 641 mass shootings in America this year (as of Dec. 30), the event of an active shooter has even crossed her mind.
“The best we can do is just hope for the best and try to focus on peace,” she said. “Nobody assumes that they’re going to get shot for being gay. But that’s the world we live in. My dream is that eventually that’s just gonna stop, but I think that we have a really long way to go in our country.”