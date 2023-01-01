Rev. Susan Lester.JPG

The Rev. Susan Lester is the Executive Director of Congo Safe Zone, an “open and affirming” space for LGBTQ+ youth in Faribault. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)


Suicide, Anxiety and Depression among LGBTQ+ youth in Minnesota.png

The Rev. Susan Lester said the suicide, depression and anxiety rates among LGBTQ+ youth is unacceptable. In Minnesota, 70% of LGBTQ+ youth have anxiety, over half have depression and almost half considered suicide. (Graphic courtesy of the Trevor Project)
Affirming Space and Social Support for LGBTQ+ youth in Minnesota.png

Less than half of LGBTQ+ youth in Minnesota reported their own homes and schools as affirming spaces. Nearly 4 in 5 receive low-to-moderate support from their families. (Graphic courtesy of the Trevor Project)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments