Sunflowers line the east side of the Apple Creek Orchard driveway, and add shades of yellow and orange to the facade. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Fields of sunflowers surround pumpkin plants on the south side of the Apple Creek Orchard, as rows of apple trees sit off in the distance. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Along with the plethora of apple trees, Apple Creek Orchard offers produce like squash and pumpkins. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Apple Creek Orchard grows over 12,000 trees, with over 25 varieties of apples. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Honey bees from Jirik Family Farms sit along the edge of the woods at Apple Creek Orchard. Jirik brings the honey made from the bees at the orchard to be sold at the store. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

