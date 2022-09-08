With the official start to fall still a few weeks away, sunflowers, pumpkins, apples and everything fall are on the top of some people’s minds.
While some people are filling their homes with sweet smells of pumpkin spice and fall decor, orchard owners are busy prepping for the upcoming harvest season.
A working farm turned agri-entertainment destination, Apple Creek Orchard is located west of Faribault, near Roberds Lake.
Kevin and Tami Theis, who bought the land and business from Dan Ableman are working on landscaping and adding finishing touches to the property. The couple have a big love for fall. They incorporate their children into the operation of the orchard, from marketing to production.
Gerhart & Else Sawatzky started an apple orchard on their family farm in 1951. The farm was then purchased by Ableman in 1997, who operated it for 25 years.
The orchard opened for the season on Aug. 27, and Tami said people can expect traditional activities like wagon rides and apple slinging, along with new additions like a jump pad for children to bounce on, a parking lot, and fireplace patios landscaped by Kevin and Cody Theis.
Another new offering this year, Tami said, will be a you-pick opportunity for those interested in picking their own Honeycrisp apples. Tami said that will be available around mid-September.
The orchard is home to over 12,000 trees and over 25 varieties of apples.
“We have a bumper crop this year,” Tami said. “There will still be plenty to share.”
Other produce available includes squash and pumpkins, with plans in store for strawberries next year. Vast fields of sunflowers also welcome visitors to the orchard as they drive toward the parking lot, along others scattered in patches around the area.
Apple Creek Orchard will also continue to welcome school and day care field trips.
While there is no corn maze available this year, Tami said she will incorporate a nature-walk aspect along with the apple picking and wagon rides. The walk will be formatted to that of a treasure hunt, with children asked to find certain objects along the trail.
Field trip participants will also receive an education on bees and pollinators, while passing by some honey bees from Jirik Family Farms, located on the shores of Shields Lake. Jim Jirik brings honey from the bees to be sold in the orchard’s store.
Tami said this year the orchard’s trails will also be open to the public to walk along during times where tractors are not out driving.
Big plans are in store for 2023, Tami said, including a concession stand, live music and a new pavilion.