After a frenzy of activity, which saw newly enshrined DFL majorities enact a series of party priorities, the Minnesota Legislature is barreling toward the finish line of a monumental legislative session, with plans to spend almost all of its $17.5 billion budget surplus.
The 2023 legislative session has been historic in many ways, all set up by the results of last year’s midterm elections, when DFLers parlayed suburban strength into full control of state government for the first time since 2014.
Republicans who represent the bulk of the region have spent the legislative session looking in from the outside. The few DFL legislators remaining in Greater Minnesota now have outsized influence, given their party’s narrow legislative majorities.
Jasinski
Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, is now the Senate’s second ranking Republican and has maintained his perch on the powerful Capital Investment Committee. Yet with Democrats having control of the Senate, and with it their foothold in state government, his power has been drastically reduced.
As in years past, Jasinski is sponsoring legislation to fund the state’s Business Development Infrastructure Program, which provides grants for local government to build additional infrastructure related to specific projects.
Alongside now-Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic, of Minneapolis, Jasinski is also pushing to bring back the Historic Structure Rehabilitation tax credit. After several short-term extensions, the tax credit expired after the Legislature failed to pass a tax bill last year.
Advocates say that restarting the tax credit and making it permanent is a no-brainer. The University of Minnesota Extension’s Brigid Tuck calculated that during its 11-year lifespan, the credit supported 193 preservation projects and helped generate $5.8 billion in economic activity.
Daniels
Rep. Brian Daniels, R-Faribault, has seen bipartisan legislation of his own proceed. Daniels is offering a bill that would allow new buildings with pitched roofs to be built without dedicated anchorages for window cleaning, so long as they’re six stories or less. Daniels said that by eliminating the costly burden, builders could save as much as $100,000 on a building.
Another Daniels bill to require closed captioning in public spaces received a hearing last month. While similar legislation has died in previous sessions, this year’s bill has significant bipartisan support and momentum.
Daniels is well known for his work on legislation serving Minnesotans with disabilities, but he gave special credit for the closed captioning bill to Sonny Waslowski, an employee and former board member of the Minnesota State Academies for the Deaf and Blind in Faribault.
“He was the one who brought the idea to me, gave me the background on it and history on it,” Daniels said. “I’m just kind of the face of the bill; he’s basically the bill author behind the scenes.”
Pfarr
Rep. Brian Pfarr, R-Le Sueur, touted bipartisan legislation that he has introduced alongside House Commerce Committee Chair Zack Stephenson, which would extend existing bank regulations to non-bank mortgage lenders.
Non-bank mortgage lenders like Rocket Mortgage and Guaranteed Rate now provide the majority of home-purchase loans, providing convenience and access for consumers. However, they aren’t subject to some of the same consumer protection laws as traditional banks.
Pursell
Even the Northfield area’s two first-year legislators are spearheading several bipartisan efforts. Rep. Kristi Pursell, DFL-Northfield, is carrying a bipartisan bill that could help local schools to expand their partnership with community and technical colleges.
Pursell is also the lead author on a bipartisan bill that would provide $276 million in funding for broadband grants. However, the budget framework agreement announced by DFL leadership only includes $100 million for rural broadband.
Under existing state law, Minnesota has set a goal of providing every resident with access to high-speed broadband internet by 2026.
While the state is currently 88% of the way there, covering that last 12% is especially difficult and expensive with an estimated price tag of about $2.8 billion.
Half of that would be covered by the private sector and the federal government has agreed to chip in much of the rest. State officials estimate they’ll need to cover about 15%.
That’s why Pursell proposed a bill with several times the state’s prior investments in broadband.
“We know 100 million falls short, but it will be the largest investment our state has made,” she said. “I’m excited to get to move that forward.”
Lieske
Sen. Bill Lieske, R-Lonsdale, has focused legislative attention on veterans issues. His bipartisan bill to waive the state veterans cemetery burial fee for spouses and dependents of veterans was heard last week and laid over for inclusion into the veterans omnibus bill.
Lieske is also pushing for bipartisan legislation to adjust for inflation the exemptions allowed to the state’s cottage foods producers, who make and sell limited amounts of canned, pickled and baked goods and other “non-hazardous food items.”