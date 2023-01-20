After a highly consequential election, local legislators returned to St. Paul earlier this month with renewed mandates, dozens of new colleagues and the new legislative realities of one-party rule after eight years of divided government.
A legislative musical chairs driven by redistricting meant that even in an election of close to minimal partisan change, plenty of new voices will be heard. Of the 201 legislators elected to represent Minnesotans in St. Paul last fall, 57 came to the capitol with no legislative experience.
The DFL’s domination of the Twin Cities Metro enabled it to retain its 70-64 seat in the House with no net change and pick up a State Senate seat to claim a majority there, even as Republicans dominated Greater Minnesota and won most local races.
Pursell
While she’s just a first-year legislator, Rep. Kristi Pursell, DFL-Northfield, has been tapped to serve as vice chair of the House’s Agriculture Committee. Agriculture is one topic that has traditionally stayed less partisan, and Pursell said that she is impressed with the diversity of viewpoints on the committee.
Pursell is also serving on the Elections Committee, which has been especially busy. So far, DFL majorities have moved forward with one bill that would automatically preregister 16 and 17 year olds to vote when they turn 18, and another to restore voting rights to felons who have successfully completed their prison sentences.
Jasinski
Faribault Sen. John Jasinski is now the Senate’s second ranking Republican. But with Republicans no longer in control of the Senate, his power is significantly reduced — even as he retains his coveted seat on the Capital Investment Committee, from which he is pushing for a strong, balanced bonding bill that invests in basic Greater Minnesota needs.
Jasinski said that many DFL legislators, including those from Greater Minnesota, feel pressure to pass an ambitious agenda now. Single party control of government is a rarity in Minnesota, and it could be broken with the next House election in 2024.
“I think they see a window of opportunity,” he said of his DFL colleagues. “They may pay the price in two years for doing so many things so fast.”
Draheim
Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, will serve as the lead Republican on the Jobs and Economic Development Committee and stays on the Housing Committee. He’s been a lead opponent against the DFL’s paid family leave plan.
“A lot of the proposals that I’m seeing in the first week have the creation of new taxes and fees and more government at a time when I think most people think we have enough taxes and mandates,” he said.
Much of Draheim’s focus will be on areas where there’s likely to be more appetite for bipartisanship. An example is mental health support, an area in which he negotiated the passage of one of the few successful pieces of bipartisan legislation last session
Likewise, housing has traditionally been an issue which has seen significant bipartisanship, even if Draheim’s focus has generally been on reducing regulations rather than the DFLer's priority of affordable housing,.
Some of Draheim’s proposed reforms are controversial, while others have attracted broad bipartisan support. Even the White House is paying attention to some of his proposals, inviting him on a call with other leaders from across the country working on affordable housing.
“I was the only Republican on the call,” he said. “Some of their proposals are things that I have worked on here in Minnesota.”
Lieske
The area’s newest Republican senator, Sen. Bill Lieske of Lonsdale, will serve on the Health and Human Services Committee as well as the Labor Committee. The chiropractor is a staunch conservative.
With the minority party lacking much ability to control the agenda, Lieske said that both committees have seen a series of mostly partisan bills. However, the senator said he sees “hints” that more bipartisanship could be on the way.
In addition to the tax conformity bill which passed unanimously, the Senate passed a bill extending unemployment benefits for North Shore miners by a 56-10 vote. Staying true to his fiscally conservative principles, Lieske opposed the bill.
Daniels
As in the past, Rep. Brian Daniels, R-Faribault, will focus on bipartisan efforts to improve accessibility for the deaf and blind community, as well as for infrastructure needs at the Schools for the Deaf and Blind in Faribault. Even with co-sponsors on the DFL side, Daniels said it’s often been difficult to get a hearing for his bills.
Daniels anticipates that the DFL’s flurry of legislative activity could end up backfiring, potentially handing Republicans their first House majority since 2016. The last time the DFL had full control of the process from 2013 to 2014, Daniels said that they passed a number of bills with controversial and often unpopular effects.
“This feels like kind of a repeat of 2013-14. They really want to try to help Minnesotans but in fact they’re actually hurting them,” he said. “After people get the gist of what’s going on, they will probably repeal these laws.”
Pfarr
Rep. Brian Pfarr, R-Le Sueur, is serving on the Commerce Committee, as well as Legacy Finance and Ways and Means committees. He was among the first legislators to hear about one of the session’s most controversial items — the DFL proposal to legalize recreational marijuana.
Pfarr expressed disappointment that marijuana has been a priority of the DFL majority thus far. He views it as a sideshow distracting from the issues the legislature should focus on, especially investing in Greater Minnesota.
“I think it often is not about which political party you’re in, it becomes more of an instate and an outstate issue,” he said. “One thing I’m always working on is making sure there’s an equitable number of dollars in outstate.”