Al Steinbauer

Al Steinbauer loves taking his dog, Harlee, on hunting trips all over the Midwest, but he is excited to see the Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener event come to his hometown of Owatonna this fall. Steinbauer has signed up to volunteer as a hunter hosts, and hopes to see many other locals do the same. (Annie Harman photos/southernminn.com)

Al Steinbauer
Tom Kuball

Having volunteered for a prior event in another part of the state, Tom Kuball is happy to see the Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener come to Owatonna, much closer to his Waterville home. Kuball, pictured here with his hunting dogs Franny and Carlee, will be volunteering as a hunter host again this year and providing hunting dogs to others to enhance their experience.

