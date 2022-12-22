Holiday shopping.jpg

Theresa Pitt tidies one of the many displays of holiday decor at her store, The Junk Monkey, in downtown Faribault, on Thursday. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

Even with winter storms and inflation eating into people’s gift-giving budgets, the owners of at least two of Faribault’s gift shops say there have been shoppers coming through their doors.


Holiday shopping 2.jpg

Owner Jess Prill stands in her Fleur de Lis Gallery in downtown Faribault on Thursday. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Holiday shopping 3.jpg

Kira, daughter of owner Jess Prill, plays among the hand-crafted gifts for sale in the Fleur de Lis Gallery. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

Reach Associate Editor Kristine Goodrich at 507-333-3134. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments