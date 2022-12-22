Even with winter storms and inflation eating into people’s gift-giving budgets, the owners of at least two of Faribault’s gift shops say there have been shoppers coming through their doors.
Theresa Pitt at The Junk Monkey says she has noticed customers seem to be more fastidious.
“They’re not just buying a bunch of stuff,” Pitt said Thursday. “They’re really looking and deciding, and I think they’re giving fewer gifts, but more quality and putting more thought behind the gifts.”
About a block away, Fleur de Lis owner Jess Prill said more people seemed to be “only looking” earlier in the month. But sales have been picking up as Christmas draws near.
Prill closed up a little early Wednesday, as the snow fell heavily, and she wasn’t sure if the forecasted blizzard conditions would force her to do the same Thursday or Friday. She planned to be open Saturday, as Christmas Eve is the busiest in her gallery that sells locally made art, handmade jewelry and other gifts.
Prill said business from last-minute shoppers has been pretty steady in the face of Mother Nature.
“It’s been good, despite the weather,“she said. ““We’re Minnesotans. This is nothing.”
The Junk Monkey will be closed Christmas Eve, as Prill will be prioritizing time with her daughters who are home for the holidays. She had extended hours in the lead-up to the weekend and did not close early on Wednesday.
A move to a more visible location has helped The Junk Monkey attract more customers even in bad weather. The store that sells antiques, home decor and other “cool junk,” moved down the street to the corner of Fourth St. NW and First Avenue NW earlier this year.
“Even just moving half a block, because I’m on this busy corner, it is amazing the massive amount of foot traffic that comes in the door now,” Prill said.
Pitt considered simply closing up shop instead of moving before her prior space was demolished by the county. But she said she heard from too many customers how much they valued having a local one-of-a-kind shop at which they can find local gifts.
Prill said she hears similar sentiments and she’s hearing excitement from shoppers about a few more local retailers opening in downtown Faribault over the past year. The shoppers say they appreciate unique options and someone available to help them with ideas when they're struggling to find the perfect gift, according to Prill. She hopes more storefronts open downtown in the year to come.
Other retailers around the region also report interest in buying local remains strong.
“Our primary focus is on having unique items that nobody else carries along with home decor and seasonal items,” said Cindy Stellar, of Owatonna’s Central Park Framing and Finds.
“We’ve got a good strong base in town of people who want to shop local and are looking for things they’re not going to find at the mall or even other gift stores in town,” said Mary Peterson, owner of Sissy’s on 7th in Northfield.
At Rare Pair, a Northfield staple for 45 years, owner Krin Finger said that even with some delivery challenges, her business has posted a strong year overall.
“The locals make a conscious effort to see what they can find downtown before they hop on the internet or drive to The Cities,” she said.
Other area retailers say inflation has had a negative impact on business.
“We are actually embarrassed over some of our prices,” said Todd Lundgren of Owatonna’s Country Goods. “We are not adding as much markup to our products as we normally would have a year ago.”
Pitt said she needs shoppers to keep coming after the holidays to keep her small shop financially viable.
“The biggest challenge is getting people here consistently, not just at Christmas, but all year,” she said.
Freelance writer Andrew Deziel contributed to this story.