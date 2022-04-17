It can be hard to imagine what the world was like thousands of years ago, but thanks to local historians like and a 10-foot-deep sinkhole, a small piece of that picture can be painted a little easier.
Over the last two summers, the retired farmer has been digging in a sinkhole near his Walcott Township farm in Rice County. He has recovered bones from nine adult bison and many bird bones. He also has found stone knives and notched v-shaped stones he believes were left by Native Americans.
Richie will discuss how he found the bones, the process of recovering them, and how they were dated at an open house event on Wednesday and a presentation on Thursday at the Rice County Historical Society.
Four of the bison bones have been carbon dated with help from the RCHS and other supporters. Richie said the results revealed the bones range in age from 2,500 to 3,600 years old. Richie said the bones are now the property of the RCHS.
He believes the bones and stones that were found can help tell the story of the land and the people who lived on the land.
“History is never complete,” Richie wrote in his report. “There will always be more we can learn, either by finding more evidence or by doing a better job interpreting the evidence which has been found.”
Richie describes writing history similar to the act of putting together a puzzle with missing pieces. The end product is a mystery because one never knows when another piece might be found. Richie said he has found the four corners — the bison bones, the ibis (shore bird) bones, the stone knives and the notched stones.
“Everything has a story to it if you can find it,” Richie said. “It’s important to tell the story of what [items] were and how they were used. You don’t have to go far to find these items. They might even be in your backyard.”
During the Rice County Fair last year, RCHS Curator Dave Nichols said they had some of the bison skeletons out on display, along with the digger Richie used to get them out. Nichols recalls many folks taking interest in the exhibit, kick starting the idea to have a presentation.
Nichols said the land in Rice County was inhabited thousands of years ago. When people dig he said they should keep in mind their land is likely on top of another civilization that existed before them.
When it comes to interpreting how stones and bones were used as tools, Richie said it’s not an easy task. He stresses the importance of context. It can be easier to assume a sharp stone laying under a bison bone in a swamp was most likely a knife, he said, and a sharp stone in the middle of a cornfield is likely a sharp stone in the middle of a cornfield.
Richie invites all those who are interested to look at the stones and bones he’s recovered and make their own decisions about how they might have been used. He believes the bones and found artifacts are evidence of the role bison played in the lives of Native American people who were living in the area 2,500 to 3,600 years ago.
Richie said it’s important to use a broad network when conducting research. He has reached out to geologists and anthropologists from the University of Minnesota and the Science Museum of Minnesota, and to his veterinarian.
Richie said he has found a very small window into the lives of Native Americans.
“We have a story to tell and we have the pieces that story was based on,” Richie said. “People can judge for themselves, because we can never get it all right. But this puts out a big net for what actually happened 2,500 to 3,600 years ago. We know very little, but the carbon dates can help us understand a small piece of their lives.”