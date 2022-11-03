Corey Pedri was 26 when he started working at Fit for Life in Faribault in August 2012. Now, he’s the owner. But he still values the personal connections he makes with his clients, which he says is the most important part of being a trainer.
Fit for Life, a local gym, was recently sold by Sheila Rolling to Pedri. After officially taking over, Pedri changed the name to Ignite Fitness of Faribault and commissioned a new logo, which features the city’s signature fleur-de-lis.
“The name just popped in my head while I was driving,” he said. “Then, for the logo, I wanted to incorporate the fleur-de-lis to tie it into the Faribault community. Also, I wanted it on fire, just because it looks cool. Plus, you know, Ignite Fitness, fire — it makes sense.”
Since taking over the gym, he has added new equipment and brought back and added several classes, including classes for senior-citizens. He said he wants to make Ignite Fitness a place where, “everyone is welcome,” no matter how close or far from their goal they may be.
Pedri has always taken pride in his own fitness. He played nearly every sport his school offered: football, baseball, basketball and golf.
When he was hired by Rolling as a part-time trainer at Fit for Life, he also worked as a health and wellness coach at Mayo Clinic and as a retail associate at Dick’s Sporting Goods, but wasn’t fulfilled.
At Mayo, he worked with the hospital staff for 30 to 45 minutes at a time, then moved onto the next. He said it was, “like a machine,” and felt that it lacked the personal connection that he loves about training. He still remembers Rolling telling him something about working at a big company versus a local business.
“One thing that really stuck with me that she said was, ‘The big corporations sometimes aren’t what they seem to be,’” Pedri recalled. “’You have to give the small businesses — the smaller gyms — a chance. You’re gonna see what I mean, if you just give me some time.’ And you know what? She was right.”
When Rolling offered him a full-time spot, he didn’t hesitate to accept.
“She was a great mentor to learn from,” he said. “She showed me everything, kept me employed for 10 years, you know, kept me busy. I owe a lot of it to her. Without her, this would not be possible.”
In his 10 years at Fit for Life, Pedri said building relationships with his clients was the most rewarding part of the job.
“All the clients on my schedule today have been here for 10 years and I consider them family,” he said. “It’s so much easier to get to know all of our members on a personal level versus being at a bigger corporation. I want to build that family-oriented feeling. When they walk in the door, they should feel welcome.”
He added that’s the goal for all his employees.
“The team I have right now, this is truly what they enjoy doing,” he said. “It shows in their work and their client retention.”
Sheila Erickson started going to the gym and being trained by Pedri about eight years ago.
“When she came to me, she wasn’t too far out of pregnancy and she was wanting to get back into shape,” Pedri said. “She took off really hard, really fast and got into excellent shape. I was like, ‘Alright, what’s next? What’s your goal?’ She said she wanted to do bodybuilding, so I said, ‘Perfect, let’s do it.’”
She said Pedri played an important role in her fitness journey.
“Corey had just started when I got to the gym,” Erickson said. “So, I got a membership and just started running on the treadmill. I lost 20 pounds doing cardio five days a week. I’ll never forget, Corey would see me just run, run, run a few miles every day. He suggested that I add some strength exercise. I had never even lifted weights before.”
Still, she quickly fell in love with it.
“I remember he put me through a good 30-minute workout,” she said. “I went home and I could barely move, but I loved it. It felt good. I haven’t stopped since then. … He was an amazing coach and he’s taught me a lot. I really give full credit to him because, if it wasn’t for him, I don’t think that I’d be doing something that I love today.”
Now she’s a professional bodybuilder. In fact, she was crowned Ms. Figure America in 2021 in and earned sixth place in Mr. Olympia.
She also now works for Pedri as a personal trainer.
“It’s kind of bittersweet,” she said. “Really, like, it’s a job, but it’s not really a job to me, you know? This is exactly what I wanted to do. I think he really just kind of pushed me because he felt that too.”