Chinese food diversity.JPG

Eva Sun shows the diversity of food through the many parts of China, during her presentation at the Rice County Historical Museum on Tuesday night. She used this as a lead into a much deeper conversation about life in China. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Disney Shanghai.JPEG

Eva Sun stands with her son and husband at Disney in Shanghai. Sun met her husband at Disney. (Photo courtesy of Eva Sun)

Eva Sun used food as a starting point to the cultural disparities and commonalities between China and America by using food, during her presentation at the Rice County Historical Society on Tuesday. The event was the second in a series by the Faribault Diversity Coalition.

Citizenship.JPG

Eva Sun stands with her husband and a judge on the day she was officially granted citizenship in the United States. (Photo courtesy of Eva Sun)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments