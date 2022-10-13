Eva Sun used food as a starting point to the cultural disparities and commonalities between China and America by using food, during her presentation at the Rice County Historical Society on Tuesday. The event was the second in a series by the Faribault Diversity Coalition.
Sun is a teacher in the cultural department at St. Mary's Shattuck School. She moved to the United States 13 years ago and became a citizen in 2017.
Sun was born in 1985 Shanghai under the rule of the Deng Xiaoping, who was called the "architect of modern China," by the New Your Times. When she was a child, her family, like most families in China at the time, didn't have a lot of money.
"If you go to a Chinese house and the grandma is cooking a pot of chicken soup, chances are the chicken is staring back at you," said Sun. "I didn't know why, so I asked my parents and they said, 'We don't know; it's just a thing.' The fancy answer I got was it was to respect your food. But I do think the true answer is that back then, when people couldn't afford wasting any food, they had to eat everything they can."
But her family didn't stay poor, especially because they lived in a large city. She described the industrial boom that was happening around her as a teenager.
"It all happened in less than 30 years," she said. "But yet, (that means) less than 30 years ago, the Chinese people were still hungry … I went through the generation when food was limited. I didn't have that many choices. I couldn't just say, 'Oh, I want sushi today. I want steak tomorrow.' That wasn't a thing until I was like 15."
As life in Shanghai became easier for Sun's family, they were able to start enjoying food, and life, even more. She described the social aspect that came with eating in restaurants and the joy that came with cooking a meal with the family.
"All the aunties, grandmas, moms and the young girls are there. It's a generation thing," she said of cooking together. "We just do it together to talk about history, talk about why you do it this way, talk about how we can make it better. I feel like these are the most beautiful memories I have from living in China. That's why food is so important. It's a way to connect people."
Reverse culture shock
It wasn't until she came to the states that she began to see an underlying issue.
"If you think about it, (my mom) spent so many hours preparing food that's just for my dad," said Sun. "And that's not just one woman. I can say that for thousands of women out there. But at the end of the day, is food really the only purpose of life? I started thinking, 'Can we focus on stuff other than just cooking? Have we really not found any other joy in life?'"
Before coming to America, she only knew what she'd seen on the show "Friends."
"I had a fake idea of what freedom was," she said. "I never felt free in Shanghai and in China. I dated a boy in high school, got caught and parents got called. By the way, in China, dating wasn't allowed. Dating in college was not encouraged. Yet, as soon as you graduate college, first thing your parents say to you is, 'When are you going to give me a grandbaby?'"
She said the problem became even more evident when she would go back.
"I think I finally got an idea of what freedom is," she said. "I realized when I went back to China every year, my mom was saying, 'Okay, do not bring those slutty dresses home.' A.K.A. (what I'm wearing) might be considered slutty, because it shows the back. She'd say, 'Do not bring any tank tops home, because you'll just be judged'
"As a girl, I cannot laugh loud. I got called out on the subway for laughing too loud. My cousin, who is 38 years old, not married, without children, she's been called all kinds of things. I feel like there's so many unspoken rules that existed in that society. I just never felt free."
Censorship and propaganda
As Sun's presentation concluded, the audience began to ask her questions. This led into a discussion about the Chinese government's propaganda, censorship and other societal problems, as well as how they compare to America.
"I don't know how much you guys know about politics in China," she said. "We're at a crisis. It's — oh, my goodness, three years ago versus today — what's going on? Every day, I see news, I hear news. Shanghai was on another lockdown. My parents cannot leave the apartment except to take out their trash."
The lockdowns in China are nothing like the lockdowns in America.
In America, we had to sit one table apart at Applebee's and use Zoom for school. People in China couldn't walk down the street without their cellphone pinging and alerting the police.
Because omicron is more contagious than the first few strains of coronavirus, the old social-distance policies weren't working.
"Now, instead of quarantining seven people at once, (they would) quarantine a whole building," said Sun. "Xi (Jinping) got so extreme that, if one person in your residential building is positive … they move the whole building of people to an isolation center … The government doesn't want those transports to be obvious, so they only do it at midnight. A couple of weeks ago, there was a horrible bus accident and 27 people died. The news lasted a day. That's it."
She also explained how Chinese media works this way through the app, WeChat. WeChat is like having news, social media, government alerts, email, everything in one app on your phone.
WeChat is known to be heavily censored and monitored. Interestingly, Xi Jinping became insecure about internet jokes that said he looks like Winnie the Pooh, so you can no longer send photos of Winnie the Pooh with WeChat.
When Sun messages her family, she does so with voice messages, alternating from English to Chinese.
Sun said people in China are coerced into supporting Xi Jinping's decisions, no matter how cruel. She noted re-education camps, where Uighur people are forced to stay awake for days reading Chinese poetry and history. She said the general population either "doesn't know or doesn't care," due to anecdotes and propaganda.
Another example Sun gave is that she always thought Taiwan was a part of mainland China. She said it's in every textbook.
"They're so brainwashed," she said. "Ask any young kids (from China) who even currently study in the U.S., including the students in Shattuck. They will all be supportive of Taiwan being a part of China mainland. Ask them why, and they really can't give you a reason. That's how successful the brainwashing is."