...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 AM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 this afternoon and Monday
afternoon with overnight lows only around 80.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heat may also result in some roads
buckling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
1 of 3
Canned vegetables and other nutritious options are the bulk of the Community Action Center’s supply. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Community Action Center of Faribault is a local nonprofit providing free food and other household supplies to nearly 500 families each month.
Cheryl Wendt is the food-access manager at CAC and says there has been an increase in families bringing their kids now that school is out for summer. To help mitigate person-to-person contact and keep the children entertained while the parents select food, the CAC now has two play areas that were donated by the community.
Wendt knows that each family has personal preferences and cultural practices that may keep them from eating certain types of foods. To accommodate this, CAC is a choice-model food shelf.
“We want them to be able to pick out what they’re family wants and needs versus us determining,” she said.
Sometimes, going to a food shelf can lead people to feel embarrassed about their needs or financial situation. The CAC food shelf has put effort in trying to eliminate these anxieties.
“It’s really breaking down the stigma of coming to a food shelf,” Wendt said. “You look in there — it looks like a grocery store and it’s all about choice.”
Inside the market, there are shelves and fridges stocked with frozen meat and fresh produce, as well as the many varieties of nonperishable goods. Everything is well organized and clean, which gives a comforting feeling for CAC volunteers and customers.
Inside the store there are four shopping carts, matching the number of families allowed inside at one time. Shoppers are only permitted to come to CAC’s store once a week, which also helps limit person-to-person contact and accommodate the spacial limitations.
The CAC also offers other resources, like computers and a printer that is available for public use. With the ever-growing digital divide, which can limit a person’s ability to apply for jobs or access important information, it falls on nonprofits like CAC.
During the pandemic the CAC received funding from the CARES Act, which has now ended. This leads to less variety, but rescue foods from local stores and shipments from Channel One Regional Food Bank keep the shelves stocked.
Vicky has been shopping at the CAC since it first opened. She said the food shelf helps her feed her family, especially amid rising grocery-store prices.
“The milk and the eggs are really expensive,” she said. “I have five kids so they go through them really quick. Then, they want snacks a lot of times for school, so [the food shelf] helps.”