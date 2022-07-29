farmer asks questions.JPG

A local farmer inquires about the specific type of hazelnut that work best for Crombie's system, during an event hosted on the Organic Compound on Thursday, July 28th. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

When Wil Crombie inherited his grandparents' farm, he wasn't sure what to do with the land. That is, he said, until he quit his job and took a life-changing trip to Africa.

Wil Crombie.JPG

Wil Crombie isn't afraid of sharing his trade secrets. He empowers and teaches any interested farmers how they can implement the techniques he's learned over the years. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Founders.JPG

From left, Reginaldo Haslett-Marroquin, Wil Crombie, Hazel Crombie and Carly Crombie stand in front of a group of farmers Thursday as Will explains the origin and future of the farm. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
chickens under hazelnuts.JPG

Chickens rest underneath a hazelnut shrub, which benefits from the natural transfer of energy empowered by the regenerative farming system. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Leading into farm area.JPG

Wil Crombie leads the group of interested farmers into his chicken's area. Each farmer had to wear plastic shoe coverings to help protect the chickens from the avian flu. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments